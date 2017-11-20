Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town 's Under 23s recorded an impressive 4-1 win over local rivals Barnsley FC at PPG Canalside this afternoon.

A Joe Lolley hat-trick and a sumptuous strike from captain Regan Booty gave Frankie Bunn 's young side all three points in the Professional Development League clash which also saw Kasey Palmer play just over an hour .

But how did the on-loan Chelsea forward do as he stepped up his recovery from his long-term hamstring injury?

Below Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton picks out the star men in the win over the Tykes.

Ryan Schofield

Linked to a host of Premier League sides over the weekend , the England Under 20 goalkeeper was confident and vocal throughout.

Jordan Thomas

Only 16-years-old, the right-back impressed with his marauding over-lapping runs ahead of Collin Quaner .

Lewis O'Brien

Last year's Academy Player of the Year was a constant nuisance against the Tykes and was always an option going forward.

Collin Quaner

Still returning to full fitness, the German was an enthusiastic runner throughout in what is now his preferred right-midfield position.

Regan Booty

A great all-round performance from the captain – the 19-year-old is ready for first-team football one way or another.

Kasey Palmer

Wasn't as effective as he may have liked, but on a cold and wet West Yorkshire afternoon it was all about getting minutes on the pitch and coming through it unscathed.

Joe Lolley

A quiet first-half before sparking into life in the second period with a hat-trick in the space of six minutes - it will do his confidence the world of good.

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Showed flashes of the quality he clearly possesses but dipped in and out of the game too often.