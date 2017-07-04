Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the return of Chelsea FC youngster Kasey Palmer on a season-long loan deal.

Less than 24 hours after signing a new four-year deal at Stamford Bridge, the 20 year-old attacking midfielder rejoins the club until June 30, 2018.

Despite suffering an Achilles injury in February's win over Leeds United, the England Under-21 international was a key member of David Wagner's side which won promotion from the SkyBet Championship last season.

During his time at the club, Palmer established himself as a fans’ favourite, scoring with his second ever touch in a Town shirt during the 2-1 opening day home SkyBet Championship win over Brentford.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Scoring a further four goals from 17 starts and nine substitute appearances, Palmer recovered from his injury in time to make a cameo appearance in the Play-Off final victory over Reading FC in May.

The announcement follows the earlier permanent signing of Tom Ince from Derby County with Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner delighted to see Palmer return to the club.

Wagner said: “I’m very happy to have Kasey back at the club. As we know from last season, he’s a very talented English player with high potential.

“Just as importantly, he is a fantastic personality too. He has real desire and hunger to be as good as he can be, but he’s also very humble.

“This is the best and most exciting mix that a player can have as he strives to become an excellent Premier League player.

“I know he feels he has unfinished business after his injury last season and I think that determination will be a big plus for him and the team this season.”