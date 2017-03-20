Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Brough's wife Jenna hit back at rumours her husband had been sacked by the Huddersfield Giants after a bust up with head coach Rick Stone.

Sun reporter Gary Carter, who wrote the story, tweeted a picture of the spread just before 9am yesterday, saying: "Here's how the rugby league news appears in today's paper. Brough story I checked with 3 reliable sources."

Shortly after, Jenna tweeted:

Some fans were unhappy with the coverage - but Gary stood by his story, saying he'd checked with more than one source.

Meanwhile fans started to speculate about where Brough could go.

But as Brough walked out onto the pitch with his teammates before yesterday's clash against Super League champions Wigan, club officials told the Examiner they were scratching their heads about the rumours .

The match ended in a 16-16 draw with Danny Brough playing a great game - and the Giants' Twitter feed flooded with tweets about his performance.

And after the match, the club released a full statement, with managing director Richard Thewlis saying they had 'no choice' but to contact lawyers.

Mr Thewlis and head coach Rick Stone spoke about the rumours in the post-match press conference - with Mr Stone saying his relationship with Brough is 'good as gold'.

But despite this fans were still discussing the rumours overnight and into this morning.

Today the club has said Danny will not be making a statement.

And there are no further words on Twitter from Jenna - or the club.