The Huddersfield Giants have launched a special limited edition shirt for the Dacia Magic Weekend.

The special shirt features a tribute to Ronan Costello as it includes the #RC13 logo as the Giants take on Catalans Dragons at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park on Sunday, May 21.

The design, by kit partners O’Neills, also includes the logos of the Giants 16 community ambassador clubs.

The pre-order deadline for the shirts is Sunday, April 15, and the shirts will be available to collect from the Stadium Superstore week commencing May 15.

Giants Club Ambassador Eorl Crabtree has been involved with the process from the start and was pleased with the look of the shirt, and said: “A lot of time and effort has gone into creating not only a unique shirt but a shirt that is close to the club and the fans hearts.

“I have been a part of the process from the beginning and I believe that we have a shirt that represents our commitment to the community.

“Our belief is that this represents the DNA of the Giants and so to have the #RC13 logo and our community clubs all presented on the shirt adds a huge significance.”