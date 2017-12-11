Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town returned to winning ways at the weekend with a dominant victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Steve Mouniés first-half double sealed the points and ended a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats for David Wagner’s side.

It was the least the Terriers deserved against a lacklustre Brighton side and sets-up the home clash with champions Chelsea nicely on Tuesday evening.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the result? Below, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the draw...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

1. Credit where credit is due...

Town have had some stinkers when it comes to referees so far this season with many rightly criticising the standard of Premier League officiating which at times has appeared even worse than the SkyBet Championship.

It’s not only about time David Wagner’s side have a decent whistler but it’s only fair the display is acknowledged.

Therefore, step forward Warwickshire’s Stuart Attwell – who produced a commonsense refereeing display, letting the game flow and neither being seen nor heard.

2. Jonathan Hogg is England class...

Gareth Southgate paid his first visit to the John Smith’s Stadium as England boss with many believing he was casting a watchful eye over the performance of Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

While the 26-year-old may have flattered to deceive, it would have been hard not to be impressed by the all-round display of Town’s midfield general Jonathan Hogg.

There’s no surprise the Terriers worst showings of the campaign (West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth, Everton) have occurred in Hogg’s absence with 29-year-old surely a perfect fit for the Three Lions’ engine room.

3. Huddersfield Town can take set-pieces...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

David Wagner’s side have often been criticised for their inability to take advantage of the dead ball situation but the last two home games have seen a marked improvement.

There is no disputing Aaron Mooy is Town’s main creative architect but his deliveries from free-kicks and corners have been woeful at times.

The recent introduction of Tom Ince and Chris Lowe to the duties has seen a marked improvement as well as resulting in goals against Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

4. Tom Ince’s first Huddersfield Town goal will come...

Speaking of Ince, the attacking midfielder was sensational against the Seagulls with the only thing lacking from his performance was a goal.

But he needn’t worry though – the player is performing well enough and getting into the right sort of positions to get off the mark soon.

Ince just needs to maybe have a bit of luck to break his duck – but he shouldn’t over-think the goal drought too much, otherwise that is when it could start to affect him.

5. Bring on Chelsea...!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It was a bitterly cold day on Saturday and it’s not likely to get any better tomorrow evening – everyone know’s David Wagner’s men like a fight and will be up for it but will Chelsea?

The Premier League champions looked off-colour during Saturday’s loss at West Ham United and the sight of forward Michy Batshuayi cuddling a hot water bottle on the bench will warm the raucous Town faithful.

It’s certainly set-up to be a mouthwatering West Yorkshire clash on Tuesday evening...