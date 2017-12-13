Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro put Huddersfield Town to the sword against Premier League champions Chelsea.

Bakayoko opened the scoring mid-way through the first-half with a deft chip before Willian doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

And Pedro made it three five minutes after the restart as Chelsea strolled to victory before Laurent Depoitre headed home a late consolation.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the result? Below, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the draw...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

1. Huddersfield Town need to be braver...

The Terriers are renowned for their high-pressing, intense style of play but none of that was evident as they sat off Chelsea and let them canter to victory.

It was an uncharacteristic performance from David Wagner 's men who, although cautious, were still a lot more adventurous against both Manchester City and Manchester United in previous outings.

A balance has to be struck to avoid any similar mauling to the one dished out by Tottenham Hotspur back in September but only managing 563 passes on 36% possession, four chances and two shots on target is not good enough whoever the opposition.

2. Playing out from the back doesn't work...

David Wagner may like his side to play out from the back but too often it has caused more problems than solutions for Huddersfield Town.

Similar to the opening goal at Swansea City , the damage for Chelsea's opener was done through a poor backpass from Town's backline.

Jonas Lossl has an excellent long-ball distribution which has been crucial in creating a number of chances and goals so far this season so why not maximise strengths to minimise weaknesses?

3. Laurent Depoitre is still the main man...

Steve Mounié rightly got the nod to start against the champions after his two-goal brace at the weekend but he flattered to deceive.

The Benin international was replaced mid-way through the second-half by fellow forward Depoitre with the Belgian grabbing a late consolation.

Of course, Mounié fed off scraps for the large majority of the game as Town barely mustered a meaningful attack throughout the 90 minutes.

However, the difference between the two strikers is Depoitre will create chances out of nothing through his shear determination and nuisance whereas Mounié may not.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

4. Town need to learn to come from behind...

Wagner's side have failed to come from behind in the league since the 3-2 home win over Preston North End back in April.

The most alarming part of this trait though is once the side go behind they look devoid of ideas as to how to get back into the game with the match quickly descending into a formulaic pattern ultimately ending in defeat.

Similar to being braver, the side must also work out flexible in-game alternatives because even an additional point here or there could be crucial come the end of May shake-up.

5. It may be the right time to face Watford...

While Town were under-performing against the champions, the Hornets were losing to bottom side Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Watford have had a wonderful start to the campaign but having claimed only one point in the last four games, it could be the ideal time for Town to reverse their away day woes on Saturday...here's hoping!