If you're staying in Huddersfield – or you have family or friends who are planning a visit – it's good to know where the best places to stay are.

There are plenty of places to stay in town but the quality of accommodation can vary enormously.

Thankfully, people who have stayed in Huddersfield's hotels, bed and breakfasts and guest houses have posted plenty of reviews.

Below we've featured the top 10 places to stay – plus four other noteworthy places – as rated on Tripadvisor by you.

We've featured typical prices, the type of accommodation you can expect and what facilities you can find nearby from shops to restaurants and pubs.

And we've included the distance from Huddersfield town centre if you're from out of town and don't know your local geography that well.

The Top 10

1. Huddersfield Central Lodge Hotel

Guests at this town centre hotel were overwhelmingly impressed rating it 4.5 from 837 reviews. Among them was Margaret C who posted: "This was a genuinely lovely and friendly place to stay. The rooms were immaculate."

Location: 11/15 Beast Market, HD1 1QF

Typical price: £82

Amenities nearby: You're in Huddersfield town centre where you can take your pick of shops, pubs, restaurants and more

2. Cambridge Hotel

This keenly priced venue, just outside Huddersfield town centre, scored an average 4.5 stars from 632 reviews.

JGregson59 commented: "A clean and friendly hotel, a good breakfast, nice bar, lovely staff."

Location: 4 Clare Hill, HD1 5BS. Huddersfield town centre is just across the ring road.

Typical price: £59

Amenities nearby: You're right next to Huddersfield town centre (see above).

3. Premier Inn

(Image: Google)

The Premier Inn doesn't require much introduction. You know what you're getting and what you're getting will be perfectly adequate and reasonably priced. There are three Premier Inns in Huddersfield, two of which make the top 10. Both are rated 4.5 stars, although the one in Huddersfield town centre has more reviews.

Location: St Andrews Road, HD1 6SB and New Hey Road, Ainley Top, HD2 2EA.

Typical price: £82 (Central) £60 (West)

Amenities nearby: The Premier Inn at Aspley is five minutes walk from Huddersfield town centre. The one at Ainley Top is three miles from the town centre; there's a pub next door but not much else within an easy walk.

4. Travelodge

Again the Travelodge chain needs no introduction; it's basic but cheap and you know what you're getting. 384 guests gave this an average 4.5 stars.

Location: Leeds Road, HD1 6NW. It's not the most salubrious location but it is a 10-minute walk into the town centre.

Typical price: £51

Amenities nearby: There's a Marston's pub and a Costa just across the car park.

5. Titanic Spa Apartments

This luxury apartment hotel and spa resort scored 4.5 from 353 reviews

Anne-MarieRidge commented: "Lovely apartments and great food. The spa is clean and plenty of options. The treatments can be a little expensive but well worth it."

Location: Low Westwood Lane, Linthwaite, HD7 5UN which is four miles from Huddersfield town centre.

Typical price: £150 including access to the spa plus breakfast, lunch and an evening meal.

Amenities nearby: Linthwaite village, which has shops and takeaways, is a 10-minute walk away.

6. The Old Golf House Hotel

This hotel scores four stars from 500 reviews. It's handily located next to junction 23 of the M62.

Amanda Ridley commented: "Excellent service, very friendly and helpful staff, nice location, very clean and spacious rooms. Loving dining area. Good value for money. Staff can't be more helpful."

Location: New Hey Road, Outlane, HD3 3YP. That's four miles west of Huddersfield town centre.

Typical price: £50

Amenities nearby: It's not the best for nearby amenities but there's a Sainsbury's and other facilities a mile down New Hey Road in Salendine Nook.

7. Briar Court Hotel

This Birchencliffe hotel scored an average of four stars from 310 reviews.

BoltonFamilyUK posted: "Fantastic little find... Check-in, rooms and overall accommodation was great. Really good location, close to the city (sic) centre and motorway access."

Location: Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, HD3 3NT which is 2.5 miles from Huddersfield town centre.

Typical price: £98

Amenities nearby: There's a Co-op Food opposite and a Tesco Express just up the road. It's next door to the popular Da Sandro Italian restaurant.

8. Pennine Manor Hotel

On top of the moors above the M62, the location of this hotel is handy and it offers spectacular views across the Pennines. It's a Best Western hotel so you're guaranteed a decent standard of accomodation. This scored 4.5 stars from 528 reviews.

Philip O posted: "We only stayed one night but this is the best value dinner bed and breakfast we have had in a long time. £72 for two (not each) including anything from the menu for dinner. Basic three star hotel, clean, comfortable beds. Nice position, friendly, cheerful and helpful staff and a decent bar. What's not to like?"

Location: Nettleton Hill Road, Scapegoat Hill, HD7 4NH which is five miles from Huddersfield town centre

Typical price: £53

Amenities nearby: Not a lot because of its rural hilltop location. Salendine Nook (see above) is a seven-minute drive away.

9. The Olive Branch Inn

This is a great place to stop if you're exploring the beautiful Colne Valley. It scored 4.5 stars from 163 reviews.

Nic Walshaw commented: "Amazing on all levels. Comfortable and friendly. Great service and beautiful food."

Location: Manchester Road, Marsden, HD7 6LU. That's six miles from Huddersfield town centre.

Typical price: £87

Amenities nearby: Marsden village, which has good cafes and pubs, is a three-minute drive away.

10. Edgerton Hotel

(Image: Google)

This bed and breakfast in stately Edgerton was rated four stars from 123 reviews.

Mygalsal165 posted: "It was spotlessly clean and staff were polite and very helpful."

Location: 86-88 New North Road, Edgerton, HD1 5NE which is a 10-minute walk into Huddersfield town centre.

Typical price: £55

Amenities nearby: You're within easy walking distance of Huddersfield town centre (see above).

Other mentions

The Woodman Inn

Set in a quaint old building in a gorgeous wooded location this hotel has plenty of fans. It scores four stars from 454 reviews. There have been a number of poor reviews lately though.

Location: Thunderbridge Lane, Kirkburton, HD8 0PX. That's six miles from Huddersfield town centre.

Typical price: £130

Amenities nearby: The pretty village of Kirkburton, which has shops, takeaways and pubs, is 1.5 miles away.

Pinfold Guest House

(Image: Google)

This guest house scores the full five stars from 156 reviews.

Deb8401 commented: "Cosy B&B, lovely breakfast and comfortable bed. Could do with being slightly updated but doesn't stop it being a lovely stay. Friendly owner and breakfast waitress."

Location: 28A Dewsbury Road, Elland, HX5 9JU

Typical price: £65

Amenities nearby: Elland town centre, which has a large Morrison's supermarket and other amenities, is about 1.5 miles down the hill.

Cedar Court

This large hotel, next to junction 24 of the M62, was rated 3.5 stars from 1,234 reviews.

Location: Lindley Moor Road, Ainley Top, HD3 3RH which is three miles from Huddersfield town centre

Typical price: £53

Amenities nearby: Birchencliffe village, which has a few shops, is a five-minute walk away.

Durker Roods

This hotel, in Meltham, scored 3.5 stars from 773 reviews.

Location: Bishops Way, Meltham, HD9 4JA which is five miles from Huddersfield town centre

Typical price: £90

Amenities nearby: Meltham village, which has a Morrisons supermarket and other shops, is an eight-minute walk away.