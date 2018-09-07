Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man has organised a charity football match to fight stigma around men's mental health following a personal battle with depression and anxiety.

Dave Learmont has brought together 30 men to play in 'The Match 2018', which has raised more than £1,300 for men's mental health charities before a ball has even been kicked.

The game will be played at the West Riding FA Headquarters in Leeds on Saturday evening (kick off 7pm).

Dave, 27, said the stigma around men's mental health makes it hard for men to admit they are struggling - something he knows from his own experience.

“From around 2012 to 2016 I suffered pretty badly from depression and anxiety," he said.

"I still do now to an extent, but back then there were days where I had to physically roll myself out of bed because I couldn’t bear the weight of the thoughts running through my mind.

"I’d want to drive my car into a wall on my morning commute, or think about stepping in front of my train so that the thoughts would go away.

“I didn’t tell anyone. I didn’t want to feel like a burden, even though I knew my family would support me. Feeling weak was a big part of it, I was definitely affected by ‘the stigma’ - it didn’t seem manly to be suffering from mental illness."

In the UK, 75% of suicides are male, and it is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45. Today, 12 men will decide to take their own life.

Where to get help if you're struggling You don't have to suffer in silence if you're struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help. Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won't show up on your bill PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141 Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58

It took Dave to meet his partner Heather two years ago to realise that he could open up.

The “Us blokes are brilliant at moaning about man flu and coughs and colds, but when it comes to something like mental illness, where the consequences of not talking are infinitely more severe, we stay silent.

"We want to change that, and hopefully, by sharing my story and how far I’ve come, it can show others that it’s okay to talk.”

All the money raised will be split between Andy's Man Club and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Dave said he "couldn’t think of two better charities for us to play this match for."

He added: “These are two fantastic charities that go above and beyond to help men around the country.

"If we can help one man who is struggling to go and get the help he needs, then it doesn’t matter what the result is on the pitch. That’s the biggest win I could ask for.”

Last year The Match 2017 raised over £4,500 and featured former Huddersfield Town FC players Junior Mendes, now a sports scientist; full back Andy Holdsworth, a veteran of more than 200 games; and midfielder Tony Carss , now head of academy coaching at the club.

If you would like to help The Match 2018 raise funds for CALM and Andy’s Man Club, you can donate via text by sending FFFC91 + your amount to 70070. For example, to donate just £3, text FFFC91 £3 to 70070.

Alternatively, you can head to the Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-match-2018