A teenager accused of killing a man in an attack outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre has gone on trial.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with one count of manslaughter following the incident last year.
Married father-of-three Graham Bell, 37, was attacked outside the fast food restaurant on the corner of John William Street and Kirkgate on October 1.
Mr Bell, who lived in Dalton and was known to his friends as Jeff, suffered serious head injuries and died three days later at Leeds General Infirmary.
The youth, who has previously given a home address in Barnsley, is appearing at Leeds Crown Court to face the manslaughter charge.
Key Events
Fist bump
They were earlier played CCTV footage of what the prosecution say are the defendant and his friends ‘fist bumping’, ‘a mutual gesture of congratulation - apparently for a job well done’.
Jury sent home for the day
The jury has now been sent home and the trial will resume at 10.30am tomorrow.
What the prosecution say happened
Mr Sharpe said the defendant was due to meet friends at McDonald’s around 12.30am to make their way to a party together.
The jury were played CCTV footage of Mr Bell and the teen’s friend Patrick Sienkiewicz having what Mr Sharpe said ‘appears to be a fairly long conversation’ in the doorway of Bar Chaos.
Mr Sharpe said that outside McDonald’s, Mr Bell came round the corner and the defendant’s friend Patrick appeared to have said something ‘provactive’ to him.
Mr Bell went over and punched him.
“No one is saying Mr Bell was right to do that,” Mr Sharpe said.
“Once Mr Bell had punched [the defendant’s friend], that did not give anyone the right to retaliate.”
Mr Sharpe said that a group including the defendant was crossing the road, making a lot of noise as they were doing so, and they saw what Mr Bell had done to their friend, followed him a few steps and punched him.
Mr Sharpe said that the punch caused a split lip, bruising and Mr Bell’s skull to ‘hit the pavement with a loud crack’.
The jury were played CCTV footage of the punch, showing the defendant and his friends walking into McDonald’s afterwards ‘laughing, joking’ ‘as if nothing had happened’.
Mr Sharpe said that as Mr Bell lay on the ground he began inhaling blood.
“He immediately sustained serious brain injury.
“After a few minutes, he stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest.”
Mr Sharpe said Mr Bell was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and then Leeds General Infirmary, but his brain had swollen, life support was withdrawn and he died three days later on October 4.
A police officer approached the group to ask what had happened and the defendant replied: “Obviously, he’s punched us, innit.”
Mr Sharpe said the defendant was using this to justify ‘retaliation’: “In punching [his friend], Graham Bell had punched the group.”
Mr Sharpe said the defendant was arrested and admitted punching Mr Bell in his police interview, but claimed it was self-defence or defence of another.
He added: “Graham Bell had punched one of the defendant’s friends and that’s why the defendant punched him back - hard enough to knock him to the ground and kill him.”
Who was the deceased?
The jury were shown a photo of Mr Bell, a 37-year-old married dad-of-three.
Mr Sharpe said that night Mr Bell had been out by himself in various pubs in Huddersfield, including the Old Wire Works pub, meeting several people, ‘causing no trouble’.
He said Mr Bell found himself in the company of some Tottenham Hotspur supporters because Huddersfield Town had a home match that day.
He said Mr Bell had been in Bar Chaos for two-and-a-half hours and by the time he left for a nearby taxi rank he was ‘acutely intoxicated’, but he was a ‘happy, merry person’.
As proof, the jury were played CCTV footage of Mr Bell in Bar Chaos at 12.15am shaking a friend’s hand and taking a ‘selfie’ with him.
Teen's dad in dock for support
The defendant is sat in the dock alongside his dad.
Mr Bell was a father-of-three
Day one: trial begins
A jury of seven women and five men have been sworn in.
Johnathan Sharpe, prosecuting, is opening the case.
He said: “On Sunday 1st October last year, shortly after midnight in the centre of Huddersfield this young man punched a stranger, knocked him to the ground and so, though he did not mean to, he killed him.
“None of that, I anticipate, will be in dispute. This trial is about why it happened - why a young man attacked a stranger in the street and brought about his death.”