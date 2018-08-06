16:55

What the prosecution say happened

Mr Sharpe said the defendant was due to meet friends at McDonald’s around 12.30am to make their way to a party together.

The jury were played CCTV footage of Mr Bell and the teen’s friend Patrick Sienkiewicz having what Mr Sharpe said ‘appears to be a fairly long conversation’ in the doorway of Bar Chaos.

Mr Sharpe said that outside McDonald’s, Mr Bell came round the corner and the defendant’s friend Patrick appeared to have said something ‘provactive’ to him.



Mr Bell went over and punched him.

“No one is saying Mr Bell was right to do that,” Mr Sharpe said.

“Once Mr Bell had punched [the defendant’s friend], that did not give anyone the right to retaliate.”

Mr Sharpe said that a group including the defendant was crossing the road, making a lot of noise as they were doing so, and they saw what Mr Bell had done to their friend, followed him a few steps and punched him.

Mr Sharpe said that the punch caused a split lip, bruising and Mr Bell’s skull to ‘hit the pavement with a loud crack’.

The jury were played CCTV footage of the punch, showing the defendant and his friends walking into McDonald’s afterwards ‘laughing, joking’ ‘as if nothing had happened’.

Mr Sharpe said that as Mr Bell lay on the ground he began inhaling blood.

“He immediately sustained serious brain injury.

“After a few minutes, he stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest.”

Mr Sharpe said Mr Bell was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and then Leeds General Infirmary, but his brain had swollen, life support was withdrawn and he died three days later on October 4.

A police officer approached the group to ask what had happened and the defendant replied: “Obviously, he’s punched us, innit.”

Mr Sharpe said the defendant was using this to justify ‘retaliation’: “In punching [his friend], Graham Bell had punched the group.”

Mr Sharpe said the defendant was arrested and admitted punching Mr Bell in his police interview, but claimed it was self-defence or defence of another.

He added: “Graham Bell had punched one of the defendant’s friends and that’s why the defendant punched him back - hard enough to knock him to the ground and kill him.”