Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner said he was encouraged with his side's display following the 1-1 draw with SV Darmstadt on Sunday.

Steve Mounie's late header ensured the game ended all square after Town had trailed for most of the second half.

The match saw Adama Diakhaby make his debut, while Aaron Mooy made his first appearance of pre-season off the substitutes' bench.

The squad now fly back to the UK to continue their preparations for the new Premier League season which begins on the second weekend in August.

Wagner says his side are on the right path heading up to the opening game with Chelsea and believes the Germany trip was an extremely useful exercise for his side.

Here is what he had to say post-match in Darmstadt .

On the game

"It was another typical pre-season match which helped us move a step in the right direction.

"We've seen a lot of things which were good and some others that we have to work on but again it's what you expect at this moment in pre-season.

"We met another good opponent who made it difficult for us and at the end everybody was healthy and that's the most important thing. That's what makes me really happy.

"We were able to give everybody a lot of minutes over these five days and three games in Germany. This will be a big help for us for the season."

On the tour overall

"Sometimes you have to forget the results and the performances - the most important thing is you have to bring yourself into the momentum to get tired.

"This is what the players did - in very hot circumstances - and I'm very comfortable with this.

"We have made some good steps in the right direction even if we know we have some more work to do. We have some further weeks to do work.

"It was good to have the World Cup players back and it was good to see Adama Diakhaby.

"We gave him 60 minutes so there are a lot of positives which we can take for the future."

On Diakhaby's debut

"He's a good player and we are very happy to have him. He has to understand our game for sure and has to know his teammates more.

"I'm not sure he knows the names of everyone yet because he has only been with us for two days!

"Ramadan's only been with us four days too so that's not a lot of time they have spent with us but it's good they were able to get minutes not only in training but in games as well.

"We are on the way - not more and not less - like we have to be in pre-season."

On having a big squad at his disposal

"The idea was to strengthen the squad and I think this is what we have done.

"Now we have to make sure we get the harmony back into the group and onto the field as well and make the players as fit as they can be.

"This is what we've always done. We've got the second part of pre-season in front of us and it's a very exciting part.

On knowing his team for the Chelsea game

"No chance - it's much too early. We don't have the full group together. We have three very exciting weeks in front of us which we will use."

On transfers - in or out - this week

"I've no idea - if it happens it happens, if not I'm happy with the team which I have together at the minute and we will see what happens."

If there is any news on Tom Ince

"Nothing where we can speak about. We will see what happens in the next 24/48 hours."

On his reception in Germany from local fans

"I'm from this area so for me it was important to find a very good hotel.

"We had the opportunity to play good opponents and we didn't have to travel too far so I'm very happy with the five days we've spent together."