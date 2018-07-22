Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner says he is hoping his returning World Cup stars and the club's new signings can give the side a boost in the remaining three weeks of pre-season.

The countdown to the opening Premier League game with Chelsea is well and truly on with Town now well in to pre-season.

Wagner's side have had a mixed bag of results so far, with two defeats and a draw so far on their tour in Germany.

The defeats came in two 45-minute games in the Interwetten Cup on Saturday afternoon, a day which saw new winger Ramadan Sobhi get his first taste of action in a Huddersfield shirt.

And the manager hopes the Egyptian, along with other new recruits this summer and returning World Cup stars such as Aaron Mooy and Jonas Lossl, can give the side a much-needed boost as they prepare for the new campaign.

"Ramadan is with us and I was very happy to give him 20 minutes," said Wagner. "We will see what's going on with Aaron Mooy and Adama Diakhaby.

"We are in the middle of pre-season and have three weeks to go. Everybody is healthy so far, no major injuries so let's hope this continues.

"Even though we have a lot of work to do I absolutely feel we are on the right path [towards the season].

"We have some other players who can help us who are not with us at the minute because we signed them late or they were at the World Cup.

"We have some work to do but Saturday was a good step in the right direction. I'm fine with how the team played because the players worked hard in difficult circumstances and they never gave up."

Town end their tour in Germany on Sunday afternoon when they take on SV Darmstadt at 2pm UK time.

Mooy linked back up with the squad on Thursday having represented Australia at the World Cup in Russia, but Danish duo Lossl and Mattias Jorgensen are not due back until Monday.

Diakhaby could be given his first minutes in a Town shirt the Darmstadt friendly, along with Mooy.

Meanwhile, Wagner refused to comment on speculation linking Tom Ince with a move away from the club. The midfielder has been tipped to leave the Terriers for Stoke City as Gary Rowett strengthens his squad for the upcoming Championship season.

The German admitted, however, Town were not done yet in the summer transfer window.

"As always I don't like to speak about individuals," said Wagner. "The window is open so it could be we do something in both directions, we shall see."