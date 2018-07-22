Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner insisted he was happy with his side's showing despite their two defeats in the Interwetten Cup.

The Terriers finished last in the one-day tournament in Essen, Germany on Saturday afternoon after losing to both Real Betis and Werder Bremen .

Each game lasted 45 minutes and although Town competed well, they were undone by defensive errors on the day.

And Wagner said the most encouraging aspect from the day was his side's fitness and not the final outcomes.

"Of course we wanted to win the games and score as well," he said. "We had the opportunities to score so disappointment is not the right word.

"The first positive is that everybody is healthy and the second is that a lot of players were able to get 90 minutes.

"And I saw the players worked on the borderline of difficult circumstances with the heat.

"Unfortunately this happens in football. We've seen that even in pre-season games if you make too many mistakes it counts.

"We made two easy mistakes in the defence and the same in the offence and if you do that you don't score.

"That was the case so I am not absolutely satisfied because we haven't won the game but I can live with what I saw because everybody is healthy."

Goalkeeper Joel Coleman was at fault for both of the goals in the 2-0 defeat by Betis in the first game.

The opening goal came when he came out of his area to try and meet a long ball but was beaten to it and lobbed from around 30 yards.

The 22-year-old then fumbled what looked like a harmless shot from just outside the penalty area into the corner of the net as Betis made it 2-0.

The result meant Town played in successive games on the afternoon with Werder Bremen the opposition after they had lost 1-0 to hosts Rot-Weiss Essen in the opening game.

This time Wagner's side were undone by a terrific free-kick from just outside the penalty area.

"The aim from the tournament was to get as many players 90 minutes as possible," added Wagner.

"We wanted to have everybody healthy after this Germany trip and having played 90 minutes.

"We've got three further weeks to go in pre-season where the World Cup players come back and we can give the new signings a chance to settle in and I think this will help us for the future."

Town's final game of their Germany trip sees them take on 2. Bundesliga side SV Darmstadt at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on Sunday afternoon at 2pm UK time.

Wagner says it will be another good test for Town, with a number of changes being implemented from those who were involved on Saturday.

"I think it will not be less hard - it will be hot again," he said.

"They are a very physical team - we played a team comparable to them last Wednesday (Dynamo Dresden).

"It will be more or less the same quality of opposition as against Betis and Bremen."