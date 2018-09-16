Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town winger Elias Kachunga is pleased to be back out on the field for the club and gaining some minutes after returning from injury.

The German has had a stop-start last few months at Town, where he hasn’t been able to get the minutes in he would have liked.

However, the popular 26-year-old is certainly looking forward positively.

He said: “I had a really good feeling out on the pitch against Crystal Palace.

“Of course it was unlucky with the result but, for me personally, it was good to be back.

“Hopefully in the next few games I can help the team with assists and goals.”

Kachunga was the only change to a Town side which went down 1-0 to Crystal Palace at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Kachunga said on the loss: “I thought we played a really good game.

“We had a lot of chances and conceded what was a good situation for Wilfried Zaha’s winner.

“He’s a really good player. I think that was their only chance apart from a few counter attacks.

“We were really dominant, especially in the second half, so it was frustrating for us.

“It was really frustrating that we had played a good game at home, we showed again that we are a good team in the Premier League.

“We have played some good games but we need to learn to put the ball in the net.

“That was the only mistake, but we have to go forward now. We have to put this game behind us and just focus on next week.

“The head coach said we played well, even though we conceded the one goal. We then have to put the chances in to get the draw or maybe win it.

“Now we have to go to Leicester and do a little bit better than what we did against Palace.”

On Town’s lack of goals, Kanchunga believes that it is not just down to the strikers to put the ball in the back of the net.

He said: “We had a lot of chances and it’s not just the strikers who have to score. The midfielders and defenders, when we have crosses or free kicks, can score.

“We have to work on this and stay positive. We have to believe and work hard to get the ball in there and that’s what we can do.

“Maybe it’s a little bit of frustration after the game, you lose the game and the points, which means you can’t go forward in the table, but that is football.

“Next week is another game, another opportunity to change the momentum on our side.

“I think before this game it was the same as last year. We hadn’t scored many goals. We had some losses in a row and we just need that little bit of luck or concentration to get the ball in there.

“These are the little things we have to work on, however it’s better to have those chances than not to have them.”