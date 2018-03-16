Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Crystal Palace this weekend at the John Smith’s Stadium in another crucial Premier League clash (kick-off 3pm).

Boss David Wagner will be hoping for a similar result to the one the last time the two sides met in the league on the opening day of the season – the Terriers running out comfortable 3-0 winners at Selhurst Park .

Ahead of the game, the German head coach spoke about the fixture, as well as provide more details of Danny Williams' injury, his thoughts on the permanent capture of Jonas Lössl and much more...

Read all of David Wagner's thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On the permanent capture of Jonas Lössl...

We are delighted we were able to turn this loan into a permanent deal, this was always something we had in our mind when we brought him in on loan.

He delivered what we thought, he’s helped us be where we are at the minute and hopefully he will help us this season and in the future.

He has performed well on the pitch, made some very important saves for us and helped us to pick up points.

He’s played a big part in picking up the clean sheets we have, eight so far and I think his contribution has developed as well, so he deserves all the credit.

I think there is still space to improve; he made the step over from the Bundesliga, where he didn’t have the best season but has performed very good from day one in the Premier League.

He’s a very good a character and is open minded with an opinion which he shows in the dressing room if necessary, and I’m very happy we are able to keep him at the club for the future.

On Danny Williams' injury...

It wasn’t in training; it didn’t look like a serious situation to be honest. It wasn’t a challenge, he more or less touched the ball in an unlucky moment and broke his fibula.

He has had surgery this morning and everything went fine, very good I’ve heard but he will still be out for the rest of the season.

We wish him all the best as he made a huge impact for us this season and helped us a lot.

He is a good character in the dressing room and on the pitch and we will certainly miss him, but now there's more of a responsibility for all of us to ensure he plays in the Premier League next season as well.

Williams has been great, as both a starter and a substitute this season and is a very good, strong character and I am sure he will come back stronger.

Injuries happen, we don’t like them, but we have to make sure we give Danny all the support we can.

On the latest team news...

Danny is a huge loss but on the other side we have to be totally honest, in this area we still have good competition because Philip Billing is in training and is fit.

He’s had some good performances just like Jonathan Hogg and Aaron Mooy and it's something you have to deal with.

Elias Kachunga has been back in training since last week, he was in full training this week and is in contention for the squad tomorrow.

We still can be very happy with the injury list at this stage of the season and how it has gone in the past, so touch wood we don’t have any more injuries and hopefully Danny will come back strong.

On Aaron Mooy's return against Swansea City...

This was a good first game for him, because of us having more possession he touched more of the ball and did less defending.

But when he had to defend, he had to defend properly to avoid the counter attacks of Swansea.

He did it well for 70-75 minutes as long as he was on the grass and now, he has had another week of training, he will make another big step in his performance since last week.

As a whole group we need to make another step because it’s another important game for us.

On the Swansea City game as a whole...

In the immediate aftermath there was disappointment but in the end we will see how important that point will be at the end of the season.

Immediately after the game I had the feeling we deserved two further points and we had enough opportunities to collect them, but there was a huge list of positives - how we played and created the chances, how the support was there and the momentum that we collected seven points against the teams which we have played in and around us, under difficult circumstances.

Everyone keeps saying these are massive games, and they are massive but this week will be massive as well so you can be stupid and focus on just one thing or game.

We have been able to leave the negative stuff behind and quickly prepare for the next game which is in front of our crowd at the John Smiths Stadium.

We have to make tomorrow a special one, like the supporters have done, but now tomorrow has to be further step for all of us, us on the grass as well as the atmosphere in the stands.

It has to be extraordinary, something we have never seen before because this game is a very interesting and exciting one. We can make the gap bigger between Palace and us and this is our aim.

On moving on from last weekend...

I think we should put last week behind us, take the positives out of the momentum we have.

We always want to have momentum at this stage of the season, seven points out of the last four games and one of the games was Tottenham away, all the other teams were around us and we have collected points.

It was a good game against Birmingham City in the cup as well, so the players are in a very positive mood, they have shown performances which can give them all the confidence they need.

It’s great we have this game at home, this gives us another step of confidence, so we have our supporters on our back and they will create an atmosphere which we need for sure.

We will see like always what we get out of it, it’s a big game for sure, but we are focused on the chance this game delivers us rather than the circumstances we play this game under.

On the importance of the game for Premier League survival...

To be honest, if I say yes, then I will say it about the next game in a week after that or the one after that.

It’s a big game, yes, there’s no doubt about it but every game is a big game; semi-finals, finals, West Bromwich Albion away, AFC Bournemouth at home, Swansea City at home.

The players have performed, and its these moments that are important, that we’re focused on the players, their desire, their passion and their fighting spirit which they have to have.

Now they have another chance so, it’s a big chance and we are focused on the chance to collect a further three points against an opponent where everyone knows their individual qualities.

It’s all about team spirit, Terriers against top class individual quality and hopefully we will be able to show that it’s the team and team spirit to beat the individuals tomorrow.