Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, June 21.

The Terriers are now in full swing in the transfer market, having bagged four players already this summer.

Ben Hamer was the first to join Town from Leicester City before last year's loanee Terence Kongolo joined permanently from AS Monaco.

Former Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi was next through the door at the John Smith's Stadium, followed by FC Groningen midfielder Juninho Bacuna who becomes Town's third Dutch player in the squad.

Alongside Town summer spree, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, with Aaron Mooy's Australia drawing 1-1 weith Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl's Denmark yesterday.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.