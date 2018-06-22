Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, June 21.
The Terriers are now in full swing in the transfer market, having bagged four players already this summer.
Ben Hamer was the first to join Town from Leicester City before last year's loanee Terence Kongolo joined permanently from AS Monaco.
Former Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi was next through the door at the John Smith's Stadium, followed by FC Groningen midfielder Juninho Bacuna who becomes Town's third Dutch player in the squad.
Alongside Town summer spree, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, with Aaron Mooy's Australia drawing 1-1 weith Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl's Denmark yesterday.
Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.
Key Events
Brazil win
Not a comfortable victory for the Brazilians, however.
Ronaldo back to PL?
According to the Star, Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is thinking about a return to Manchester United.
He’s doing some pretty special things at the World Cup at the moment...
Alli doubtful
Looks like no Dele Alli for England this weekend...
ICYMI: Bacuna chose Huddersfield move
“There was indeed interest from the Netherlands, but that was it. The choice fell on Huddersfield Town. I am very happy with that.”
Fulham reject Cairney bid
Town chase Dortmund defender Erik Durm
Town have been linked with a move for World Cup-winning defender Erik Durm.
German source Bild claim the Borussia Dortmund full back will “probably” leave the Westfalenstadion this summer after five years at the club, and Town are said to be “hot” on the 26-year-old.
Van La Parra to Leeds?
According to a couple of reports this morning, the new Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is targeting the Dutchman in a £3.6m deal.
We’re not so sure about this one...
Manchester United keen on Alba
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona left back Jordi Alba.
Spanish paper AS claims United are turning their attentions to the Spain international as Luke Shaw is set to leave Old Trafford this summer.
The defender is thought to have a £52.5m release clause in his contract.
Wolves keen on former Huddersfield Town youngster
Wolves are keen on former Huddersfield Town defender Fraser Horsfall, according to reports from the Midlands.
The 21-year-old has impressed at centre half with Kidderminster Harriers since leaving PPG Canalside, say the Express & Star.
Good morning
It’s Friday and it’s nearly the weekend! So stay with us for all the latest Huddersfield town news and rumours from their Premier League rivals.