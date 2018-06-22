Video Loading

Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Thursday, June 21.

The Terriers are now in full swing in the transfer market, having bagged four players already this summer.

Ben Hamer was the first to join Town from Leicester City before last year's loanee Terence Kongolo joined permanently from AS Monaco.

Former Stoke City winger Ramadan Sobhi was next through the door at the John Smith's Stadium, followed by FC Groningen midfielder Juninho Bacuna who becomes Town's third Dutch player in the squad.

Alongside Town summer spree, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, with Aaron Mooy's Australia drawing 1-1 weith Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl's Denmark yesterday.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.

Ronaldo back to PL?

According to the Star, Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is thinking about a return to Manchester United.

He’s doing some pretty special things at the World Cup at the moment...

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Spain
Alli doubtful

Looks like no Dele Alli for England this weekend...

ICYMI: Bacuna chose Huddersfield move

“There was indeed interest from the Netherlands, but that was it. The choice fell on Huddersfield Town. I am very happy with that.”

Some great words from Huddersfield Town’s newest signing...

Newest Town signing Juninho Bacuna
Fulham reject Cairney bid

Town chase Dortmund defender Erik Durm

Town have been linked with a move for World Cup-winning defender Erik Durm.

German source Bild claim the Borussia Dortmund full back will “probably” leave the Westfalenstadion this summer after five years at the club, and Town are said to be “hot” on the 26-year-old.

Full story here...

Erik Durm of Dortmund runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between SL Benfica and Borussia Dortmund
Van La Parra to Leeds?

According to a couple of reports this morning, the new Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is targeting the Dutchman in a £3.6m deal.

We’re not so sure about this one...

Van La Parra rumour
Manchester United keen on Alba

Jordi Alba in action at the World Cup
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona left back Jordi Alba.

Spanish paper AS claims United are turning their attentions to the Spain international as Luke Shaw is set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The defender is thought to have a £52.5m release clause in his contract.

Wolves keen on former Huddersfield Town youngster

Wolves are keen on former Huddersfield Town defender Fraser Horsfall, according to reports from the Midlands.

The 21-year-old has impressed at centre half with Kidderminster Harriers since leaving PPG Canalside, say the Express & Star.

Fraser Horsfall in action during his time at Town
You can read the full story here...

