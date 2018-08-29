Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was disappointing for all Huddersfield Town fans that their team bowed out of the Carabao Cup at Stoke City.

David Wagner’s side lost the second round tie 2-0 to newly relegated Stoke City , with Saido Berahino and Juninho Bacuna, with a freak late own goal, settling the outcome.

A crowd of 7,290 were at the bet355 Stadium to watch a Town side featuring 10 changes from the one which drew with Cardiff City.

Only central defender Christopher Schindler kept his place as Town suffered their third defeat in four matches in all competitions this season.

But were you in that crowd?

Did you make the journey down to the Potteries ?

If so, you might be in our gallery of fan pictures taken by photographer Dave Howarth.

There aren’t as many as usual for obvious reasons, but worth taking a look.