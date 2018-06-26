Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, June 26.

The summer is in full swing with the transfer window open and the 2018 World Cup in Russia getting towards the knockout stages.

Ramadan Sobhi, who joined Town from Stoke City two weeks ago, was the first Terrier to finish his role in the tournament as Egypt played their last Group A match yesterday, losing to Saudi Arabia.

Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen will find out their World Cup fate today as either the Australian or the two Danes will advance to the Round of 16 from Group C.

Back home, Town have been linked to moves for German World Cup-winner Erik Durm of Borussia Dortmund and Anthony Limbombe of Club Brugge and we'll be keeping track of them throughout the day.

Stick with us here for all the latest news and rumours regarding Town, with the summer transfer window and World Cup fever now in full swing.