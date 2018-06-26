Hello and welcome to our Huddersfield Town live blog for Tuesday, June 26.
The summer is in full swing with the transfer window open and the 2018 World Cup in Russia getting towards the knockout stages.
Ramadan Sobhi, who joined Town from Stoke City two weeks ago, was the first Terrier to finish his role in the tournament as Egypt played their last Group A match yesterday, losing to Saudi Arabia.
Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen will find out their World Cup fate today as either the Australian or the two Danes will advance to the Round of 16 from Group C.
Back home, Town have been linked to moves for German World Cup-winner Erik Durm of Borussia Dortmund and Anthony Limbombe of Club Brugge and we'll be keeping track of them throughout the day.
Australia out of World Cup as Denmark continue
Aaron Mooy’s World Cup has come to an end with defeat to Peru.
Denmark held France in their match, meaning Zanka and Jonas Lossl advance to the knockout stages with the Danes.
20 minutes to go
That’s how long Australia have to save their World Cup.
Can Aaron Mooy lead them to a dramatic turn around?
Australia 0-2 Peru
Oh no.
Paolo Guerrero score for Peru to make it 2-0 to the South Americans.
Australia need three goals to stand a chance of qualifying now - and they need Denmark to concede against France
Half time
Here’s how Aaron Mooy’s stats are looking at half time:
And here’s how Zanka is performing in the other match:
If it stays like this, Denmark will go through as Group C runners-up, while the Socceroos will head home.
Denmark go close...
So close for Lossl and Zanka’s Denmark...
Australia go 1-0 down
Peru go ahead against Aaron Mooy’s Australia.
Former Watford man Andre Carrillo has put the South American side in front.
If it stays like this it’s curtains for the Socceroos.
Denmark or Australia?
No Liverpool move for Asensio
That’s according to Sky Sports pundit and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.
Cardiff bid for Smithies
Cardiff City have lodged a bid for former Huddersfield Town keeper Alex Smithies.
WalesOnline claim the figure is around £4m, with Smithies having another two years left on his QPR contract
The outlet claim a deal could be done towards the end of the week.
Group C
It is crunch time for Mooy, Lossl and Zanka...
Australia take on Peru today, while Denmark face France.
Zanka starts
It’s a first World Cup start for Zanka!
Mooy starts
The Socceroos are in need of a win today to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
Danny Ings to leave Liverpool
That’s what the Guardian are claiming today.
Would you take the Liverpool striker at Town alongside Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre?
Spurs stadium
The Premier League’s newest ground is coming along nicely.
Town travel to the new Spurs stadium on April 13 next year.
Happy birthday
Happy birthday to former Huddersfield Town striker, Iwan Roberts!
Thelma Walker
Here’s Labour MP for Colne Valley Thelma Walker talking about safe standing at yesterday’s debate in Parliament.
Durm to leave Dortmund
That’s according to sporting director Michael Zorc.
Safe standing
A review is coming on the laws on standing at football matches.
Hef follows Durm
Interesting to see who’s following the Dortmund defender...
Marizio Sarri inbound
Reports suggest Chelsea will be making former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri their next manager in the next 24 hours.
Sarri will replace Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.
Huddersfield Town host the 2016/17 Premier League champions on the opening day of the top-flight season.
Neal Maupay
The Brentford striker is being linked with a move to Huddersfield Town buy Yahoo FR.
Erik Durm
The World Cup-winning defender has been continuously linked with Town over the last few days, with reports suggesting he is due in Huddersfield for a medical this week.
German outlets Bild and Kicker have both moved the story on this week, with the latter suggesting Wednesday will be the day of the medical.
Should that be correct, that would mean we could see a deal over the line at the end of this week.