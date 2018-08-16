Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Simon Woolford has revealed he would ideally like to introduce a reserve grade team at Huddersfield Giants.

While the Academy continue to do tremendously well, Woolford believes all clubs – not just the Giants – would benefit from having their own second team.

He realises finance is the key issue and, ultimately, the likelihood of a change happening will be in the hands of the number crunchers, but he has outlined why he is firmly in favour.

On the prospect of a reserve-grade team, Woolford commented: “It would certainly make life a lot easier.

“We spend a lot of time talking about dual registration, players on loan, where they will need to go and what’s best for the player and the club.

“Then we have to juggle the aspects of who they will train with in the early part of the week and when they will link up with their club on loan.

“To be fair, it’s a nightmare.

“In an ideal scenario we would all have a reserve-grade team. It would all make it very easy.

“There would be fewer players coming out of Academy getting lost to the game if we had a reserve-grade set-up, so there is a lot of up-side to it.”

Many of the current Giants first-team squad have spent time out on loan, most recently including the likes of Colton Roche, who returned from his spell at York to make a big impact for Woolford in the Super 8s win at St Helens.

“Obviously there is a cost factor involved (in having a reserve team) and that’s what the league and the clubs have got to weigh up I guess,” said the head coach.

“But in an ideal scenario, all things being equal, it would make life a lot easier.”

Asked if he would introduce one at the Giants should the opportunity arise, Woolford answered: “Definitely.

“You could keep better tabs on players.

“You would know where the players not picked in the 17 are going to be playing every week and you would have more opportunity to watch them, rather than watching four or five different games to see how they are all going.

“I don’t see any negative apart from the costs to clubs having their own reserve-grade teams.”