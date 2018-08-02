Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You have to wonder if Sky TV are missing a trick by not showing a single Huddersfield Giants match in the first four rounds of the Super 8s play-offs.

Supporters who aren’t able to get to the games are irked, to say the least, that they won’t be able to watch Simon Woolford’s in-form team take on their top-eight Super League rivals – including leaders St Helens away next Friday, August 10.

And rightly so.

The Giants have won nine out of their last 10 matches and powered up to fifth place in highly impressive style.

They are a point and two better off than Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity respectively in the standings – so have a better chance of ultimately making the top four for a shot at the Grand Final.

Yet the Giants don’t figure at all for Sky coverage in the first four rounds of the Super 8s while both Hull FC and Wakefield will be shown twice!

That’s despite the Giants running in tries for fun, sweeping all before them and bringing in new powerhouse prop signing Suaia Matagi to add further excitement to their play-offs bid.

Hull FC’s trip to Warrington on Thursday, August 30 has been chosen for coverage, along with their home game against Castleford on Friday, September 7.

Wakefield will be live when they take on leaders St Helens in Round 2 on Thursday, August 16, and then when they visit Wigan Warriors on Thursday, September 6.

In the first four rounds, the Giants visit St Helens (Friday, August 10), tackle Hull FC at home in a crucial fixture on Friday, August 17, face Wakefield in a crunch qualifying derby on Friday, August 31, and then travel to Warrington (Friday, September 7).

By then, Sky might be queueing up to show the remaining matches against Castleford away (Friday, September 14) and Wigan at home (Friday, September 21) before the Giants travel to Catalans Dragons on Saturday, September 29 for a match in which they could, conceivably, have everything to play for.

Kick-off in France, by the way has been moved back 15 minutes to 6.30pm local time (5.30pm in Britain).