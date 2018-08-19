Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighouse welcomed thousands of visitors when it staged another successful Artisan Market.

Shoppers were tempted by treats offered by dozens of Yorkshire producers and businesses.

It was the second Sunday Artisan Market held in the town following the first event of the year in April.

There were over 50 stalls across the town centre with a particular focus on mouth-watering food.

Stallholders included regular favourites Love Bread, Temujin and Luddenden Valley Wines plus new additions such as Gintopia, Linley Hog Roast and The Candied Peel Cake Co.

Many traders showcasing their food and crafts were drawn from a 30-mile radius of the town.

The event is organised by the Brighouse Business Initiative , a voluntary group made up of the town’s retailers and businesses.

It is held as part of a drive to boost shopping in the town.

(Image: Mark Bickerdike Photography)

Chairman Anne Colley described events like the market as important for the small town.

She said it has been a challenging time for businesses following the recent introduction of on-street car parking charges .