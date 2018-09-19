Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here is your guide to the events happening in and around Huddersfield this week.

There is something for everyone with highlights in theatre, music and food and drink.

It is the last of three &Piano concerts , hosted by local pianist Chris Pulleyn at The Civic Hall in Slaithwaite , on Saturday. This final edition will be "an evening of song" with Huddersfield soprano Sarah Ogden.

Meanwhile there is something for returning students to the University of Huddersfield as the Kingsgate Shopping Centre opens its doors on Monday evening for the 2019 Student Lock-In event .

Theatres

Saturday September 22. 7pm. A new play called Moving Bodies at St James' Church in Heckmondwike. Tickets £10 from openroadproductions.co.uk

Monday September 24 - Tuesday September 25. 7.30pm. Breathtaking acrobatics from Shift at Lawrence Batley Theatre. Tickets £7-£15 from thelbt.org/shows/shift

Music

Friday September 21. 7.30pm. Claire Martin and Ray Gelato host Huddersfield Jazz at Lawrence Batley Theatre. Tickets £10-£20 from thelbt.org/shows/claire-martin-and-ray-gelato

Saturday September 22. 7.30pm. Third &Piano concert at The Civic in Slaithwaite. Tickets £2-£10 from andpiano.eventbrite.co.uk

Saturday September 22. 7.30pm. Roger Davies and his band at Lawrence Batley Theatre. Tickets £8-£14 from thelbt.org/shows/roger-davies-his-band

Wednesday September 26. 7.30pm. The Bad Flowers and Federal Charm at The Parish. Tickets £11 from seetickets .

Community

Friday September 21. 7pm-10pm. Andy's Man Club quiz night and karaoke social at YMCA Salendine Nook. Tickets £10-£16.75 from eventrbrite .

Saturday September 22. 11am-4pm. Batley 'Pride in the Park' at Wilton Park is Batley's first ever LGBTTQ+ pride event. Free entry.

Monday September 24. 6pm-9pm. Student Lock-In at Kingsgate Shopping Centre. Tickets free from www.kingsgatestudentlockin.co.uk.

Family and kids

Sunday September 23. 3pm-5pm. World Wide Wrestling League at Todmorden Town Hall. Tickets £11-£14 from w3lwrestling.com

Food and drink

Saturday September 22. 10am-6pm. Honley Feast at Honley Cricket Club. Free entry.