Salendine Nook, Marsh, Lindley

SUBMITTED

Huddersfield Samaritans, formation of access ramp to front, 144, Westbourne Road, Marsh .

C/o Agent, work to tree preservation order (s) 63/92, Ambalea House, 2a, Le Marchant Avenue, Lindley.

Bankgate, c/o agent, discharge condition 20 (travel plan) on previous permission 2016/93797 for conversion and extension of existing building, including part demolition, to form wedding venue and restaurant with bedrooms, and ancillary car park together with community use (Listed Building) (modified proposal), Fieldhead, 1, Lidget Street, Lindley .

Huddersfield Samaritans, Construction of non-illuminated sign, 144, Westbourne Road, Marsh.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mrs Lynne Hey, construction of outbuilding, The Old Mistal, Shaw Lane, Outlane .

Raffertys of Lindley, change of use of hair salon to class A3 seating area (café) for adjoining sandwich shop, 19, Acre Street, Lindley.

Mr & Mrs Senior, construction of two storey side extension and demolition of existing garage, 2, Hill Top Drive, Oakes.

A Wise, construction of single-storey extension with balcony above, 15, Wheatfield Avenue, Oakes .

S Kaur, construction of two storey side extension with basement floor under to rear and dormer window to rear, 259, New Hey Road, Oakes.

N K Singh, construction of single and two storey rear extension, 5, Reinwood Avenue, Quarmby .

APPROVED

Cote Royd Dental Practice, construction of single-storey extension (within a conservation area), The Stables, 7 , Halifax Road, Edgerton.

E Potter, works to tree preservation order(s) 39/80, 72, Kirkwood Drive, Lindley.

Khaliq works to tree(s) within a conservation area, Kirklees Historic Buildings Trust, Charnwood, 29, Queens Road, Edgerton.

Fartown, Birkby, Deighton

SUBMITTED

Medicare Chemists, construction of single-storey rear extension, Medicare Chemists, 5, Copthorne Square, Bradley .

Imaan Halal Meat, change of use of part of butchers shop to hot food take away, installation of extraction flue (within a Conservation Area), Imman Halal Meat, 37, Blacker Road, Birkby.

C Hendy, construction of single-storey rear extension and alterations to roof of existing extension, 3, Gernhill Avenue, Fixby.

J S Randhawa, formation of new boundary wall, 4, Springwood Hall Gardens, Springwood .

Eddie Cram, works to tree preservation order(s) 06/16, Burn Croft, Burn Road, Birchencliffe.

M Rhodes, c/o Agent, discharge conditions 3, 4, 5, 9, 12, 14, 15, 19 on previous permission 2015/91642 for demolition of existing building and construction of two blocks (block A-2 storey and block B-3 storey) of student accommodation, and installation of solar panels to south facing roof of block B, 38, Wakefield Road, Aspley.

APPROVED

John Moore, works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, Back Queen Street, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Z Afzal, construction two storey rear and first-floor side extension, 14, Oakdean, Fixby.

Housing UK Ltd, construction of detached dwelling with new vehicular access, land off, Broomfield Road, Fixby.

Driver and Vehicular Standards Agency, alterations to form new public access and formation of 3 additional parking spaces, Maccess Unit 2, Pennine Business Park, Longbow Close, Bradley.

Mr Findlay and G Meeson, construction of single-storey rear extension, 6, Boyfe Hall, Colne Bridge.

JLH Homes Ltd, change of use of dwelling into 3 studio apartments, 33, Outcote Bank, Huddersfield.

WITHDRAWN

Care in mind, certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of premises as a residential home for up to 5 young adults, 33, Woodside Lane, Fixby .

Slaithwaite, Golcar, Marsden

SUBMITTED

DAM Ltd, outline application for construction of residential development (within a Conservation Area), Land at, Queens Road West, Milnsbridge.

P Smith, construction of detached garage and workshop, Heatherdene, 397, Manchester Road, Marsden.

Mr & Mrs Lees, construction of 2 storey side extension, porch and installation of bi-folding doors, 21, North Drive, Golcar.

Mr & Mrs S &C Williams, listed building consent for alterations to Listed Building, Upper Snow Lea Farm, Lamb Hall Road, Longwood .

D Barnes, prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to one dwelling and associated operational development, agricultural building at, Clover Farm, Scout, Marsden.

Richard Payne, certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey rear extension, 29 , East Street, Golcar .

APPROVED

Stuart Barlow, works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 2, Bankside, Reddisher Road, Marsden.

Kevin Ridings, works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 83, Carrs Road, Marsden .

REFUSED

C Friend, construction of single-storey side and rear extensions to dwelling, construction of machinery store and engineering operations, 9, Clough Head, Slaithwaite Gate, Bolster Moor.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Muhammad Fazal, construction of 3 storey rear extension, 15, Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge.

M I Rasool, change of use from public house (A4) to two retail units (A1) on ground floor, first-floor flat to 2 apartments, alterations to roof and repair of building, construction of dormers, formation of 2 apartments in attic (within a Conservation Area), Post Office Hotel, 11, Market Street, Milnsbridge.

DEFERRED

Paul High, formation of off street parking, 90 A, Radcliffe Road, Wellhouse, Huddersfield.

Honley, Meltham, Holmfirth

SUBMITTED

The Picturedrome, construction of 3 storey extension, fire escape and lift (listed building within a conservation area), Picturedrome, Market Walk, Holmfirth.

P Barlow, construction of fence to front, 25, Bishops Way, Meltham, Holmfirth .

S Sturgess, construction of single-storey extension, 10, Groves Houses, Gynn Lane, Honley.

Mr & Mrs Thompson, construction of single-storey and first-floor extension and alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation, 308, Coppice Drive, Netherton.

D Eustance, construction of two storey extension to rear (within a Conservation Area), 64, Back Lane, Holmfirth.

S Mann & M Munro, construction of two storey rear extension and internal alterations, 9, Victoria Springs, Holmfirth.

Dennis Roberts, work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Magdale Banking, Magdale Road, Honley , Holmfirth.

C Whitaker and I Turner, demolition of farmhouse and hall, construction of two dwellings, link extension to farmhouse and two garages (modified proposal), Upper Millshaw Hall Farm, Mill Shaw Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth.

C/o Agent, dead or dangerous tree(s), Old Stoney Bank, Stoney Bank Lane, Thongsbridge , Holmfirth.

F Eaton, construction of 2 detached dwellings with integral garages and 2 detached garages to nos 18 and 20, and formation of turning head, 18, Marsh Platt, Honley, Holmfirth.

C/o Agent, dead or dangerous tree, 19, Cranmer Gardens, Meltham, Holmfirth

APPROVED

Antony Hartiley, works to tree preservation order(s) 08/99, Porthole, 5, Summervale, Hol Alan Hines, works to tree preservation order(s) 05/95, 16, Bishops Way, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Rachael Hughes, works to tree preservation order(s) 08/99, 7A, Summervale, Holmfirth.

Lynne Gilbert, works to tree preservation order(s) 50/95, 20, Bishops Way, Meltham , Holmfirth.

Jessica Garnham, works to tree preservation order(s) 71/91, 77, Wessenden Head Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Gavin Moss, works to tree preservation order(s) 13/98, The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, 166-172, Huddersfield Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Godding, demolition of existing side extension and construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, 11, Netherlea Drive, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

Danie Kenyon-Smith, demolition of existing extensions, construction of single-storey side and first-floor extensions and internal alterations, 34, Crosland Edge, Meltham, Holmfirth.

DEFERRED

E & A Booth, outline application for construction of one dwelling, 80 Cliff Road, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

Darren Hargreaves, construction for first-floor extension, 32, River Holme View, Brockholes , Holmfirth.

Almondbury, Dalton, Newsome

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs Fiddes, outline application for construction of detached dormer bungalow, adj, 66, Benomley Road, Almondbury.

D Midgley, construction of single and two storey extension to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 37, Greenside Avenue, Waterloo.

Jean Mann, works to tree preservation order (s) 09/82, St John The Baptists Church, Church Lane, Kirkheaton .

Keith Heywood, works to tree preservation order(s) HU1/74 within a conservation area, 4, Carriage Drive, Berry Brow.

APPROVED

S Wilcox, non material amendment to previous permission 2017/91731 for construction of detached garage. 4, Wheatroyd Lane, Almondbury.

Nasir Khan, construction of single-storey side and rear extensions and dormers to rear, 12, Jackroyd Lane, Newsome.

George Fleetwood, conversion and change of use of barn to form extension to adjacent dwelling. Lower Stone Royd Farm, 2, Healey Green Lane, Houses Hill.

Spike Estates Ltd, construction of outbuilding and alterations to cart shed, 1, Ruth Street, Newsome .

Z Chhima, construction of front porch, two storey rear, and single-storey rear and side extensions, 70, Mountfield Road, Waterloo.

D Armitage, non material amendment to previous permission 2015/93598 for change of use and alterations to barn and outbuildings to form ancillary accommodation associated with 72, Hanson Lane, Lockwood, Huddersfield, HD4 5HL (Listed Building), 72, Hanson Lane, Lockwood.

Denby Dale, Kirkburton, Skelmanthorpe

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs M Alsop, construction of side extension, 2, Upper Ozzings, Copley Lane, Shelley.

DJ & JN Cartwright, change of use and alterations to barn to form dwelling, Woodsome Lees Farm, Woodsome Lees Lane, Kirkburton.

C Mansaf, work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 76, The Village, Thurstonland.

R Wood, construction of single-storey front extension (Within a Conservation Area), The Cornmill, Thunder Bridge Lane, Kirkburton .

M Earnshaw, Non material amendment to previous permission 2017/91703 for construction of single-storey side extension, 6, Lydgate Road, Shepley.

Simon Blay, construction of extensions and alterations and raising of the roof, 30, Vinery Close, Clayton West .

APPROVED

A Sellers, works to tree preservation order(s) 02/90, 415, Penistone Road, Shelley.

Vivienne Murphy, works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, 14, Slant Gate, Kirkburton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

B Watts, construction of two detached dwellings and demolition of existing buildings, adj, 107, Carr Hill Road, Upper Cumberworth.

J Alexander, demolition of stable and outline application for construction of detached dwelling, Strathderne, 460, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale .

D Herd, construction of single-storey rear extension, dormer window to rear and juliet balconies to first and second floors, 68, Station Road, Shepley,

Andrew Pickles, construction of first-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension, 14, Cliffe Street, Clayton West .

Tom Edwards, construction of first-floor side extension, single-storey rear extension and glazed canopy to front, 7, Station Road, Stocksmoor.

S Thomas, works to tree preservation order(s) 59/90, 60, Park Avenue, Shelley.

J Burgoyne, construction of two storey side extension and attached garage/utility, 16, Cross Lane, Stocksmoor.

K Manning, conversion and alterations of integral garage to living accommodation and formation of additional parking, 222, Hawthorne Way, Shelley .

REFUSED

W Ogle, outline application for construction of 4 dwellings, 83, Far Bank, Shelley.

WITHDRAWN

D Herrick, construction of equipment and tool storage shed, Woodlands Old Farm, Denby Lane, Grange Moor .

Brighouse, Elland, Mirfield, Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

N N Jawad, non material amendment to previous permission 2017/93172 for formation of valeting bays, Unit 1a, 189, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

Bellway Homes Ltd (Yorkshire Division), construction of 61 dwellings with associated access, drainage, open space and landscaping, Land off, Woodward Court, Mirfield.

Daniel White, works to tree preservation order(s) 11/08, 8, Shepley Mount, Mirfield.

Ian Holme, works to tree preservation order(s) 04/88, 12, Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield

APPROVED

Mr G Ward, non-material amendment to previous permission 2017/92398 for construction of detached garage, The Barn, 2, Hand Bank Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Infront Homes Ltd, construction of three dwellings and demolition of existing pair of semi-detached dwellings, 77-79, Towngate, Mirfield.

Hollybank Trust, construction of glazed roof to courtyard, lowering of courtyard surface and doorways into courtyard, and widening of door opening (Listed Building), Hollybank School, Roe Head, Far Common Road, Mirfield.

Hollybank Trust, listed building consent for construction of glazed roof to courtyard, lowering of courtyard surface and doorways into courtyard, and widening of door opening, Hollybank School, Roe Head, Far Common Road, Mirfield.

I Ali, construction of extensions and alteration, 2, Stocks Bank Drive, Mirfield.