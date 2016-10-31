Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor has vowed to help tackle nuisance and anti-social behaviour in Linthwaite.

A gang of up to 30 youths – some as young as 11 – are said to be running riot in the village.

Trouble is said to have been centred around Linthwaite Clough School, Causeway Side and Manchester Road.

Yobs have thrown objects at passing cars, damaged bus shelters, rooted through bins and rampaged into people’s gardens.

Colne Valley Tory councillor Donna Bellamy has pledged to step in and said: “No-one minds children playing but the feeling is it’s gone beyond that.

“They are being noisy to the point they’re disturbing residents, knocking on doors and running off and residents feel intimidated approaching them.

“I am aware the police have some names and are dealing with a few of them.

“I’ve been working with the Neighbourhood Policing Team officers, I am going up there and I am willing to set up a meeting, but I don’t want it to become a slanging match.

“I want the residents and the youths to come together, talk to each other and find a way forward.

“In Marsden the young people approach us and said they wanted a skate park so we worked with them and it gave them something to focus on and a sense of pride.

“I don’t see what we can’t do something similar in Linthwaite.”

Discussions about how to deal with the youths’ behaviour became confrontational when debated on Facebook, but Clr Bellamy urged residents to be calm.

She added: “The police have got names of some of the youths and they’ve warned them they could faces ASBOs. The police are also doing more patrols too.

“If the behaviour requires police intervention we need to let the police do their job. If it’s not got that bad we should talk to the young people and work with them.

“The council is cutting youth services, so the community needs to look at what it can do.

“If we can get the majority of these children to work with us, then it sidelines the few who are causing trouble. I accept we’ll never get everyone on side, but we need to try.”

Clr Bellamy says she will be door knocking in the coming weeks to understand residents concerns and will be approaching the youths to talk to them. She’s also willing to set up a public meeting.

Last week the Examiner reported on nuisance behaviour by youths in Lindley. Clr Gemma Wilson has organised a public meeting on Saturday, November 5, 1.30pm, at St Stephen’s Church.