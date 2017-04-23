Tour de Yorkshire 2017 stage 3 hits us - see the route

Communities are gearing up for the Tour de Yorkshire – which hits the streets of Kirklees on Sunday, April 30.

Farnley Tyas Community Group is one of dozens that will be hosting events near the route on race day.

In Holmfirth, about 1,200 school pupils will be involved in decorating the route with bunting.

The youngsters are tasked with making 500m of yellow and blue bunting, roughly 1,500 triangles adorned with their school names.

In Birstall, a day of events and activities are planned to mark the race coming through the village.

Cleckheaton is also putting on a show of sculptures flown in from Belgium and people living on the route along the A643 have been encouraged to decorate their homes.

Brighouse is hosting a food and drink festival in honour of the race passing through town and will have a big screen installed for those who want to watch the race after it has moved on.

Stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire is from Bradford to Sheffield. The race is scheduled to arrive in Brighouse at about 3pm before moving on to north Kirklees where its predicted to pass through Birstall at 3.15pm, Mirfield at 3.20pm, Dalton at 3.30pm, Farnley Tyas at 3.40pm and Holmfirth at 3.50pm.