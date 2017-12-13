The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss Antonio Conte has stood by his previous comments writing off Chelsea's title challenge - despite the impressive win over Huddersfield Town.

Goals from Tiémoué Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro gave his Premier League champions a comprehensive win at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday evening.

But after Saturday's defeat to West Ham United, the Italian had declared the Blues' title defence over with unbeaten Manchester City opening up a 14-point gap on his side with victory in the Manchester derby the following day.

Yet despite last night's win, Conte maintained any thoughts of catching City to retain the crown were 'bulls**t' during his post-match interview after the 3-1 win in West Yorkshire.

"When you tell the truth, this is the truth," Antonio Conte said.

"We had 14 points less than Manchester City - in 16 games they won 15 and drew one; in 17 games we lost four.

“When you have a competitor like City and every game they are winning, it is very difficult to think you can fight for the title because (you can see) 'a negative, a positive'...this is bulls**t, bulls**t.

"We must be realistic and tell the truth - I prefer to tell the truth than a good lie.

“I am like this and sometimes I can be too honest but I like to speak very honestly with my players and with our fans also.

"But it doesn't mean we don't want to try to catch them but we have to hope they have a big, big slip and for us then to win every game in this league.

“And it is very difficult in this league. You have to put in 120 per cent otherwise you risk dropping points."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A trip to Yorkshire had proved tricky for both Manchester clubs - Jose Mourinho's United losing 2-1 and City needing an 84th-minute winner after falling behind.

However, Chelsea were able to canter to victory with three goals inside 50 minutes.

"To win this way is very important, it improves our confidence especially after a defeat," Conte added.

"In the last nine games Chelsea won seven, drew one away at Liverpool and lost at West Ham.

"We are on a good path in the league but there is a team in this moment, it's very difficult to stop them.

“Otherwise we're there with United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal to fight for the title."