Christopher Schindler says Huddersfield Town must remain fully focused as they bid to build on “the perfect Christmas” by beating Blackburn Rovers.

Saturday's John Smith’s Stadium lunchtime assignment (12.30) comes with Town bidding for five successive league victories for the first time in 11 years against a Rovers side without a point in four outings.

Record signing Schindler, however, says Town can’t afford to take their eye off the ball or relax in any way against Owen Coyle’s Championship strugglers.

“I think it will be another tight game,” said the German, a £1.8m summer signing from 1860 Munich who partnered Michael Hefele in the 2-1 Boxing Day home win against Nottingham Forest.

“We need to prepare well and work hard and we’ll see what happens.”

The sides drew 1-1 in East Lancashire four weeks ago, but Schindler pointed out: “We could take things from the last time we met – however we don’t know who will play for us or them. It will be a different game but I think the styles might be the same.

“We know where we come from and when you see the table, everything is close together. It is very tight.

“If you lose some games you can be 10th, but win some and you can be fourth in the league.

“While it’s been a perfect Christmas there is no reason to celebrate. We can appreciate the win against Forest but this is another day and we must focus on the game ahead.”

Schindler revelled in his first Boxing Day outing, saying it was “special”.

“We could make ourselves a gift from the win,” he said. “All the supporters and everyone connected with the club made it a special day.

“It is really great. Now we have four wins in a row and need to keep it going.

“We had this form in the first part of the season, but we have played really well in the last four games and our Boxing Day was a success.”

The 26-year-old feels Town were unfortunate not to pick up more points before their reviving run, saying the squad have good character and have learned a lot about themselves.

“In that period we didn’t win games and didn’t get the results we wanted, I still thought we played some really good stuff,” he noted of the spell of just five points from eight matches.

“That is important. You get to know more about your team when things aren’t going well. When things are going well, everything is perfect.

“If you lose, it is a question of how you react. The performances were stable and every time we could rely on that.

“The results have come back, maybe with some luck, however we don’t complain about this and we take the win (from Boxing Day) but we must keep going.”

Both keeper Joel Coleman and left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis helped Town to their victory over Forest, the former making his competitive debut after on-loan Liverpool man Danny Ward was laid low by illness.

Schindler recognises he can help guide the younger players at the club.

“I have an extra responsibility for the ones that play next to me or, like Jonathan Hogg, who plays just in front of me,” he added.

“Joel Coleman played brilliantly. I can’t remember a mistake from him, he couldn’t do anything about their goal. He did everything right and I felt safe with him behind me.”