Wagner wants best atmosphere for 45 years

WATCH: David Wagner relieved for the end of Hudde

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town must hit new highs in the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs.

The German head coach guided Town to fifth in the league during the regular season and a first-ever play-off shot at reaching the Premier League.

It’s a fantastic achievement, but Wagner – who has a full-strength squad apart from suspended loan keeper Danny Ward – reckons Town have to be back to their best and better for the semi-final showdown with Sheffield Wednesday.

“We were great this season but now we must be even better,” said Wagner, who is hoping for a sell-out in the home leg on Sunday lunchtime.

“It’s the same for the Town fans – I want the best energy in 45 years!

“The players are relaxed and looking forward to the games. They know what to do, so there is no pressure.”

Wagner says he has spoken to his friend, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, about two-legged semi-finals as he has more experience in the situation.

Leading scorer Elias Kachunga is fit again to take his place against the Owls, while Joel Coleman will deputise for keeper Ward at the John Smith’s Stadium (noon).

“The Play-Offs are a totally new competition,” added Wagner.

“All that has happened before has gone. Underdog or not, it won’t matter.

“Joel Coleman is ready and has been since Birmingham City.

“This is the reason why the players have worked so hard this season – for moments like this.”