Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on Leeds United, Transfer Deadline Day and the Championship table

David Wagner is already looking forward to Huddersfield Town’s big derby trip to Leeds United after an international break which will include a behind-closed-doors game against Liverpool.

Town will send a squad to the Premier League club’s Melwood training headquarters on Friday before beginning the countdown to the Saturday September 10 showdown at Elland Road.

Wagner’s side will head to their West Yorkshire rivals as Championship leaders, having preserved their two-point advantage at the summit with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Wolves.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves

Town, for whom ex-Wolves winger Rajiv van La Parra claimed a sixth-minute winner in front of 19,972 at the John Smith’s Stadium, have won four and drawn the other of their five league games.

The current side have equalled the club’s best-ever record at this stage of a season, achieved previously in 1924/25 and 1952/53.

The German head coach is understandably happy - but insists his players will stay firmly grounded.

“The table is irrelevant to me,” he said. “For me what is relevant is that we know what we have done and what we need to keep doing.

“We have made a good start and the players have invested a lot to achieve it. They all see how this investment has helped us and they will not stop.

“But we will not look too far ahead, only what is right in front of us and that is Leeds United - and what a prospect this big local derby is!”

Wagner, who has keeper Danny Ward (Wales), centre-back Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Slovenia Under 21s) and midfielder Aaron Mooy (Australia) on international duty, says he and his staff will carefully balance recovery and training for his other senior squad members.

On Transfer Deadline Day

Kyle Dempsey could find himself leaving Huddersfield Town on loan before the Transfer Window closes.

With the summer transfer window shutting at 11pm on Wednesday, the Huddersfield Town boss was also asked about potential comings and goings and quipped: “We will all switch off our phones and turn them back on after 11.00 that night!”

The German says as far as he is concerned, all business is done other than the possible loaning out of midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

Wagner accepts there is sure to be speculation, especially over Nahki Wells, the striker linked with a number of Championship rivals.

But Town have consistently said it would take a major bid to make them even think about selling their Bermudian star.

And their head coach insists he is relaxed - and will remain so.

“We have done our business, most of it early on,” said Wagner, who last week brought in left-back Tareiq Homes-Dennis from Charlton Athletic in a deal which could reach £500,000.

“So it is nice that we can follow the last days of the transfer window rather than having to do anything.”

On Dempsey, who is yet to be in a matchday squad this season, Wagner said: “We will talk about the situation.

“Kyle is a good talent, but he needs minutes on the pitch.

“There are interesting clubs who are interested in him, so we will see what develops.”

As well as taking a side to Liverpool for the behind-closed-doors game against the Premiership side, Town’s Under 23s will also be in action at Hull City on Monday evening (7pm).