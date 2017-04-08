Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 2-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest all but ended Huddersfield Town's automatic SkyBet Championship promotion hopes.

On a day were the side struggled to get going, a close range finish from Eric Lichaj in the 32nd minute and a fine solo second-half effort from Jamie Ward gave Forest a worthy win at the City Ground.

David Wagner's side struggled to gain a foothold in the game throughout but still sit in third position with the objective of a play-off place still very much the realistic objective.

Have a look below at the Huddersfield Examiner's key talking points from today's game at the City Ground.

Key Moment



Nottingham Forest’s second goal from Jamie Ward just before the hour mark as Town looked as if they starting to gain a foothold in the game.



Moan of the Match



Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Burton Albion and now Nottingham Forest - Town’s inability to beat sides struggling at the wrong end of the table reared it’s ugly head once again.

Talking Point



Does David Wagner need a Plan B when facing bottom of the table sides? And if so, is a 3-5-2 formation the best solution?

Man of the Match



Danny Ward - purely for keeping Town’s glimmer of hope in this game alive with a number of fine saves.

Tweet of the Match



Referee Watch

Tim Robinson (West Sussex) - let the game flow without any major incident or blunders which is a refreshing change this campaign.

Atmosphere



The 1,950 strong travelling Blue White Army tried to hold their own against a vociferous home crowd - despite not having much to cheer about.

Verdict

Another defeat to a struggling side but it could be worse - at least it wasn’t a 7-1 hammering such as the one play-off rivals Reading suffered away to Norwich City.