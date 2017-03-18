Hopefully we can make the other teams a bit worri

Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler was quick to jump to the defence of team-mate Mark Hudson after a horror show against Bristol City.

The hosts took the lead on the half hour mark after Hudson lost the ball under pressure from Tammy Abraham, allowing Lee Tomlin to advance round goalkeeper Danny Ward to open the scoring.

And that goal came just minutes after the match had restarted following a serious injury to Jonathan Hogg in which the midfielder had collided with the Huddersfield Town captain.

Bristol City went on to win the game 4-0 with further goals from Abraham, Aden Flint and a David Cotterill penalty on a night of a number of poor performances for David Wagner's men.

“I think the whole trip was difficult from start to finish,” said Christopher Schindler. “Michael Hefele feeling sick before the game and then the injury to Jonathan Hogg.

“It was such a shock to see someone like Hoggy lying like that and I just hope he is going to be alright.”

But the 26-year-old was quick to echo the sentiments of his manager in that there can be no excuses for the poor performance at Ashton Gate.

“Yes it was a horrible scene but it can't excuse what happened next – after that we made mistakes and they (Bristol City) exploited it,” the defender said.

“In the second-half we tried to come back into the game but we cannot concede two more goals.”

“We cannot excuse how we performed today and its really tough to accept at this moment.

“We made a lot of wrong decisions but is one of these days – it's not typical for us.”

And when asked about criticism levelled at Mark Hudso n, whose previous two away outings at the heart of defence alongside Schindler had seen eight goals shipped, he was quick to jump to his captain's defence.

“No, No, No – that's not right,” Schindler said. “At the beginning of the season the skipper played really well and is absolutely reliable.

“Today we made too many mistakes in defence and that is how you lose here – we knew they had been struggling with results but deep down they are a good team.

“But it's wrong to blame him (Mark Hudson) because the whole team under-performed and after that performance and that result you can't blame one player.”