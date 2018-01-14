Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town endured a torrid afternoon as David Moyes' West Ham United ran the home side ragged at the John Smith's Stadium.

Goals from Mark Noble, Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini's double condemned the Terriers to their fourth home Premier League defeat of the season.

The result also saw the Terriers drop three places to 14th in the table with head coach David Wagner believing too many of his players were not at their best.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the result? Below, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the disappointing defeat...

1. Aaron Mooy needs protecting...

He may have set up Joe Lolley for Town’s only goal but the midfield maestro looked a shell of the player he normally is.

There is no doubt Mooy is the Terriers’ main creative outlet but even without willing runners and movement in front of him, he looked jaded and devoid of ideas.

Opposition have also started to cotton on to the fact if you stop Aaron Mooy, you generally suffocate Town’s offensive threat.

Having played continually for both club AND country at an exceptional level for the past 18 months it's bound to have taken it out of the Aussie ace.

Perhaps it is time for the pressure to be alleviated on his shoulders one way or another.

2. Alex Pritchard looks mint...

Hopefully there is an immediate solution to the Mooy issue with the signing of attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard from Norwich City last week.

Despite being on the field for less than half an hour in a contest that was already lost, the 24-year-old gave a glimpse of what Town fans can look forward to.

As soon as he came on there was more urgency, movement and all-round creativity and the £10m player could prove a crucial signing in Town's quest for Premier League survival.

3. Town only need another striker if David Wagner is willing to change formation...

Although it’s obvious Wagner’s side do not score enough goals, it is too simplistic to say the solution will be solved by the purchase of another proven centre-forward.

David Wagner's men already have two competent forwards competing for one place upfront and it would be unlikely another player would be keen to join and make it 3-into-1.

What Town need more than anything else is pace, guile and trickery behind the preferred target-man – unless Wagner IS prepared to change his system and play two up front...

4. Once again, playing it out from the back doesn’t work...

No disrespect to any of Town’s current playing staff but they do not consist of Manuel Neuer and Gerard Pique and more often than not the approach is causing more problems than solutions.

It is refreshing to see national media pundits pick-up on the very same point which the Examiner initially made last month with much of this issue lying in David Wagner’s unwillingness to tweak his approach.

5. Everyone needs to keep calm and carry on...

Of course the result against West Ham United was both unexpected and disappointing but Town are still a clear four points above the drop zone – their destiny is still very much in their own hands.

The key for Town has always been their ability to dig in and grind out results at the right time – regardless of the opposition.

Just remember, after the horror show against Swansea City earlier this season, no-one expected the side to then go and get a result against Manchester United.