Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I still can't take the smile of my face and believe Huddersfield Town are in the Premier League....

So far the signs are good for the club (and I don't just mean the ones entering the Town or St George's Square) as David Wagner's side have taken nine points from the opening six league games.

What a difference promotion has made with all the Town smiling and everyone wearing the Blue and White shirts with pride, flags in pubs and cars.

Even watching the England national team is brightened up by comments like "he'll be coming to Town soon" and there's even a guy in the local pub doing a sponsored 'Wear a Town shirt for 365 consecutive days' (I trust it's not the same one).

Already there are so many memories being created - the first home Premier League game against Newcastle United was shown by Sky to hundreds of countries while there have been hard fought points against Southampton, Leicester City and Burnley.

Even with a slight blip against West Ham United, with just one defeat and four clean sheets, I believe this has been the best start anyone could have dreamt of....

But all this could be set to be eclipsed this month as Town get set to face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at home and Liverpool away.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

No offence to Swansea City who are are sandwiched between these mouth-watering clashes but I never thought I would see this trio of sides face Town in a league game – just imagine for a second if we win...

My Dad and his mate have continually recalled the last time we were in the top flight all those years ago but I'm sure we are now here to stay now.

Even being last on Match of the Day is better than not being on at all...

Mike resides in Golcar with his wife and Cockerpoo and has watched Huddersfield Town all his life; his first game a win against Watford back in the 1975/76 season where he took his toy cars and played with them on the terrace.

Hooked by the Mick Buxton era, Mike has continued to attend home and away matches with his Dad and friends and is currently a season-ticket holder in the Riverside Stand.