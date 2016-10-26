Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year’s must attend event for all Rugby League fans? The Supporters Direct’s Voice of the Fans conference of course!

This will be held on Saturday at the RFL’s archive, Heritage Quay, at the University of Huddersfield followed by the 2016 Four Nations match between England v New Zealand at the John Smiths Stadium.

But what has this got to do with HTSA?

The conference is to be hosted by Nicola Hudson of Supporters Direct while on the following day, Nicola will be presenting a training day organised by HTSA.

Also attending this training day will be delegates from the Supporters Trusts of both Bradford City and Leeds United.

The focus will be on the Supporters Direct Model Rules, from which HTSA derives its constitution.

Equally important, the day promises to be a great opportunity to discuss, and share, experiences with supporters of our neighbouring clubs.

HTSA is particularly grateful to our recent guests from St Gallen in Switzerland; Heinz Alder, Teuvo Tuominen and Nick Barton who have very kindly sponsored the cost of the training day.

This is in thanks for the hospitality that they enjoyed when visiting Yorkshire’s “European Club”.

It is a strange irony that supporters groups often to come to the fore when times are bad, as was the case with HTSA in those bleak days of ‘administration’.

When things are ‘hunky-dory’ it can be difficult to persuade supporters that there is still a need for an independent supporters group.

So it was with great pleasure that HTSA recently posted nearly 100 membership cards and pin-badges and are particularly pleased to issue “Life Membership” to long-standing Town fan, Bernard Kenny, Birstall’s very own national hero and, should Bernard ever decide to travel with HTSA, one anonymous benefactor has agreed to stand the cost of his fare!

If you have recently paid your subscription to HTSA, particularly if it was done by Paypal or standing order, and you still have not received a membership card and pin badge please text or email your name and full postal address to Trev Whitehead on 07725036109 or email secretary Trev Whitehead, your card and pin-badge will be posted by return.

Besides being the ‘Voice of the Fans’ it is important that HTSA takes every opportunity to “Listen to the Fans” and the Association would particularly like to hear from any ‘new-comers’ or even ‘returners’.

Supporters have already told us that it was the family-friendly ticket prices that first enticed them through the turnstiles.

However, it is the action on the pitch, and the buzzing atmosphere, which is causing them to return week after week.

David Wagner is quite justified in voicing his anger at those who dared to question his ‘humble’ Huddersfield Town.

An attendance of nearly 20,000, for the Derby game, is clear proof that Mr Wagner’s (over-) enthusiasm is infectious and is ‘winning over’ a very healthy following who will not be phased by a couple of adverse results.

Please ring Rachael on 07905 580784 for travel details and to book your seat on the HTSA coach.

As mentioned in previous columns, our eighth AGM will be held at PPG Canalside on Tuesday November 29 in the Players’ Lounge (7.30pm).

For more information or to get involved, visit the HTSA website or email secretary Trev Whitehead.