Clyde Wijnhard was in match-winning form for Huddersfield Town exactly 19 years ago today.

The striker from Surinam had been a pre-season signing from Leeds United , arriving at the stadium along with Kenny Irons (Tranmere), Chris Lucketti (Bury) and George Donis (AEK Athens) to play under new boss Steve Bruce.

On September 18, 1999, Wijnhard scored the goal which earned Town a 1-0 home win over Norwich City in the Nationwide League Division1 (now the Championship).

A crowd of 12,823 were at the stadium to see it.

At the time, Town were fresh from a 1-0 win at Wolves, courtesy of a Marcus Stewart penalty – their first victory at Molineux in 61 years.

In the previous home game, too, Town and Wijnhard had also hit the headlines.

Former FC Groningen, RKC Waalwijk and Willem 11 player Wijnhard netted a hat trick as Town crushed Crystal Palace 7-1 in front of 10,656.

It was the club’s biggest league score for 20 years and included a double from Stewart alongside strikes from midfield duo Chris Beech and Irons.

Town – who had attracted 18,850 for a pre-season fixture against Leeds United (the highest pre-season gate for Town being 20,042 against Independiente of Argentina in January 1954) – had a few struggles after the Palace and Wolves wins, but a run of six successive wins from October into November meant they topped the table throughout December.

The new millennium brought a downturn in fortunes, however, with injuries to Steve Jenkins (broken ribs), Lucketti (broken leg) and Ken Monkou (knee ligaments) and then, after Town drew 2-2 at Palace in January, Stewart was sold to Ipswich, much to the anger of supporters.

Not only that, but Ipswich were promotion rivals at the time and Stewart scored the winning goal on his home debut – against Town!

After defeats to Stockport and Fulham in the final two matches, Town finished eighth, while Ipswich followed Charlton and Manchester City into the top flight.

It was the nearest Town came to a return to the highest echelon before David Wagner actually achieved it.

Town team v Norwich on September 18, 1999: Nico Vaesen, Ken Monkou, Chris Lucketti, Craig Armstrong, Jon Dyson, Chris Beech, George Donis, Kenny Irons, Scott Sellars, Marcus Stewart, Clyde Wijnhard. Subs - Dean Gorre, Kwami Hodouto.