Huddersfield Town play Chelsea on the opening day of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The top flight released all of the fixtures at 9am, with the Terriers discovering they will also face Manchester United on Boxing Day and Burnley on New Year's Day.

Town will also take on Southampton at St Mary's on the final day of the season.

Last year David Wagner's men kicked off at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace and claimed an impressive 3-0 win over the Eagles.

That victory took Town top of the table and the West Yorkshire side continued their 100 per cent record in their first home match, beating Championship victors Newcastle United 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.

