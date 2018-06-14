Huddersfield Town play Chelsea on the opening day of the 2018/19 Premier League season.
The top flight released all of the fixtures at 9am, with the Terriers discovering they will also face Manchester United on Boxing Day and Burnley on New Year's Day.
Town will also take on Southampton at St Mary's on the final day of the season.
Last year David Wagner's men kicked off at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace and claimed an impressive 3-0 win over the Eagles.
That victory took Town top of the table and the West Yorkshire side continued their 100 per cent record in their first home match, beating Championship victors Newcastle United 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.
Manchester United (A)
That’s on Boxing Day for the Town fans this year.
Remember when Town took on Jose Mourinho’s men at home last season?
TV fixtures
Town’s opening match against Chelsea could be moved for TV, with the Blues’ first game being televised in 4 of the last 5 seasons.
Here’s when the first TV fixtures are announced.
Manchester City (A)
That’s the first away day for Town this coming season.
Last year the Terriers visited City on the third-to-last day of the campaign and became the first team to stop Pep Guardiola’s side scoring in a home league match.
Can they do it again this year?
Here’s our away day guide for the Terriers’ first away match.
Chelsea's opening days
Chelsea have won seven of their last 10 opening day matches.
They have drawn two - against Stoke City and Swansea City - and have lost just one.
That defeat came last year however, with the Clarets claiming a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge against the then champions.
Town odds
The Terriers are at 11/2 to beat Chelsea on the opening day of the season.
The draw is at 14/5, while the Blues are favourites to take the win at 8/15.
Boxing day schedule
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Everton
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City
Fulham v Wolverhampton
Leicester City v Manchester City
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Huddersfield Town
Southampton v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
Watford v Chelsea
Opening weekend: Full breakdown
Arsenal vs Man City
Bournemouth vs Cardiff
Fulham vs C. Palace
Huddersfield vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs West Ham
Man Utd vs Leicester
Newcastle vs Spurs
Saints vs Burnley
Watford vs Brighton
Wolves vs Everton
CHELSEA (H)
WHAT A FIXTURE TO OPEN ON!
Last time...
What a day it was last year.
Town had come up via the play-offs for their maiden Premier League season, being paired with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.
A Joel Ward own goal gave Town the lead at Selhurst Park before a Steve Mounie brace confirmed Town’s first win in the top flight since November 27, 1971.
Leicester at home?
Would you take that?
How the fixtures are compiled
Here’s an explainer on how the fixtures are generated.
Who can Town get first up?
That’s a tricky one to call, but there are some rules which may narrow it down.
Here’s how the Premier League’s fixture scheduling rules can give us a few hints towards who Town may face on the opening day.
As we’re now refocusing on the Premier League again, here’s what the podcast team made of the last campaign.