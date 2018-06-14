Video Loading

Huddersfield Town play Chelsea on the opening day of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The top flight released all of the fixtures at 9am, with the Terriers discovering they will also face Manchester United on Boxing Day and Burnley on New Year's Day.

Town will also take on Southampton at St Mary's on the final day of the season.

Last year David Wagner's men kicked off at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace and claimed an impressive 3-0 win over the Eagles.

That victory took Town top of the table and the West Yorkshire side continued their 100 per cent record in their first home match, beating Championship victors Newcastle United 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Stick with us here as we bring you all the reaction from the announcement.

Manchester United (A)

That’s on Boxing Day for the Town fans this year.

Remember when Town took on Jose Mourinho’s men at home last season?

TV fixtures

TV cameras
TV cameras

Town’s opening match against Chelsea could be moved for TV, with the Blues’ first game being televised in 4 of the last 5 seasons.

Here’s when the first TV fixtures are announced.

Manchester City (A)

A general view of the Etihad Stadium - home of Premier League side Manchester City.
That’s the first away day for Town this coming season.

Last year the Terriers visited City on the third-to-last day of the campaign and became the first team to stop Pep Guardiola’s side scoring in a home league match.

Can they do it again this year?

Here’s our away day guide for the Terriers’ first away match.

Jason McCartney reacts

Mark Hudson reacts

Fan reaction

Huddersfield Town fans in fine voice against Chelsea last season
Here’s how Town fans reacted to the 2018/19 Premier League fixture release.

Chelsea's opening days

Chelsea have won seven of their last 10 opening day matches.

They have drawn two - against Stoke City and Swansea City - and have lost just one.

That defeat came last year however, with the Clarets claiming a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge against the then champions.

Town odds

Huddersfield Town face Chelsea on the opening day of the 2018/19 campaign
The Terriers are at 11/2 to beat Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

The draw is at 14/5, while the Blues are favourites to take the win at 8/15.

PICS: Town book Premier League survival at Chelsea

What an unbelievable day.

Laurent Depoitre

Seems as good a time as any to relive THAT goal at Stamford Bridge...

Fan reaction

A mixed reaction from the Town faithful.

Reaction to fixtures

Here’s how the news was broken at Town this morning...

Happy?

Boxing day schedule

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Everton

Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Fulham v Wolverhampton

Leicester City v Manchester City

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Huddersfield Town

Southampton v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

Watford v Chelsea

Andy Booth reaction

Key fixtures

Opening weekend: Full breakdown

Arsenal vs Man City

Bournemouth vs Cardiff

Fulham vs C. Palace

Huddersfield vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs West Ham

Man Utd vs Leicester

Newcastle vs Spurs

Saints vs Burnley

Watford vs Brighton

Wolves vs Everton

Full fixture list

Huddersfield Town face Chelsea on the opening day of the 2018/19 campaign
Here are all of Town’s fixtures for the 2018/19 season.

CHELSEA (H)

Laurent Depoitre scores to put Town ahead against Chelsea
WHAT A FIXTURE TO OPEN ON!

Here we go...

TWO MINUTES TO GO!

Who will it be...?

Last time...

Pic by James Griffiths / Griffiths Photographers Premier League Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town Selhurst Park 12-08-2017 Steve Mounie (R) of Huddersfield Town is mobbed after scoring his 2nd goal of the match 0-3
What a day it was last year.

Town had come up via the play-offs for their maiden Premier League season, being paired with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

A Joel Ward own goal gave Town the lead at Selhurst Park before a Steve Mounie brace confirmed Town’s first win in the top flight since November 27, 1971.

Here’s the match report from that 3-0 victory.

Sean Jarvis speaks ahead of release

30 minutes to go

It’s getting very close to release time now!

Any preferences?

Fixture breakfast

Our very own Mel Booth and Blake Welton are at Town’s fixture breakfast this morning alongside the likes of Dean Hoyle and Sean Jarvis.

Leicester at home?

Would you take that?

How the fixtures are compiled

Here’s an explainer on how the fixtures are generated.

Not long to wait...

Who can Town get first up?

Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounie is mobbed after scoring his second goal against Crystal Palace.
That’s a tricky one to call, but there are some rules which may narrow it down.

Here’s how the Premier League’s fixture scheduling rules can give us a few hints towards who Town may face on the opening day.

OTBA: Season review

As we’re now refocusing on the Premier League again, here’s what the podcast team made of the last campaign.