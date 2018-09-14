Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson is predicting a 2-1 home defeat for Huddersfield Town against Crystal Palace.

The former Liverpool defender cites the influence of a returning Wilfried Zaha for Roy Hodgson’s side as the decisive factor at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Palace haven’t won since the opening day of the season and are just two places and one point above Town, who picked up draws against Cardiff City and Everton (last time out).

On the BBC Sport website, Lawrenson says of the match: “The good news for Crystal Palace is that it looks like Wilfried Zaha is on his way back from his groin injury.

“It seems like they rarely win without him.

“Huddersfield are another of the five top-flight teams without a league win but they will be happy with the point they got at Everton last time out.

“Palace, whose only win came at Fulham on the opening day, have not really got going yet either, but I think Zaha will help them edge this one.”

Actor Mark Wahlberg also gives his predictions in a head-to-head with Lawrenson, and he reckons Town will win 2-1.

The star of the new action-thriller film Mile 22, Wahlberg grew up playing American sports and admits football, or soccer as he calls it, is not his first love.

But he has been a fan of the sport since watching the 2011 Women’s World Cup, and showed a knack for predictions after becoming an avid viewer of the men’s tournament in Russia this summer.

“I started watching it, and fell in love with it,” Wahlberg told BBC Sport. “I was actually eight from nine with my predictions leading right up to the final game.”

Let’s hope he’s correct tomorrow as well!

Lawrenson’s predictions: Tottenham 1 Liverpool 1, Bournemouth 1 Leicester 1, Chelsea 3 Cardiff 0, Town 1 Palace 2, Manchester City 3 Fulham 0, Newcastle 2 Arsenal 1, Watford 0 Manchester United 2, Wolves 0 Burnley 2, Everton 2 West Ham 1, Southampton 1 Brighton 1.