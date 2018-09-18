Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town honorary president David Taylor is now the proud owner of a steam-engine nameplate featuring the club.

It’s not an original, but the gesture was nonetheless much appreciated by Mr Taylor, who was club chairman during difficult times from 2002 to 2003.

The nameplate was acquired by lifelong supporter Graham Rushworth from a business friend in Elland, and he wanted to pass it on to someone deserving at the club.

As he was one of the original members of the Gentlemen’s Sporting Club with Mr Taylor, and his own brother Paul, he felt that the former chairman was the correct recipient.

“I’ve always admired David’s unstinting support for the club and the selfless work he did, and personal sacrifices he made, when he was chairman in very testing times,” said Graham, who founded the Young Terriers.

“I just thought he was the right man to have the nameplate, given all he has done for the club.”

It’s a fitting presentation, because Mr Taylor still attends most away matches travelling by train.

The club still have the nameplate from the original ‘Huddersfield Town’, the steam locomotive which was built in 1936 and was operational until 1960.

That engine was Class B17/4, carrying the number 61653, and was cut up at the Stratford Works in January of 1960.

“There were two nameplates on each engine and there were 26 different engines named after football clubs ,” added Graham.

“Each club was presented with one – hence Town having the one which is on Level 2 at the stadium – and all research suggests the others were scrapped.

“There has been one in the Tolson Museum for years, but I have been unable to find out whether it’s a surviving genuine one or a copy, like the one I’ve just presented to David.

“When I have talked to some of the other clubs, like Norwich and Stoke City, they say they were presented with one and it’s believed the others were scrapped.

“Railway enthusiasts also suggest only one nameplate from each would survive, but if anyone knows differently I would be keen to find out.”

For the record, a deisel engine is still running in the name of the club.

A Class 66 engine run by GB Railfreight and carrying the number 66738 has been named ‘Huddersfield Town’ – a special ceremony taking place at Huddersfield Railway Station in 2014 and conducted by lifelong fan Sir Patrick Stewart.

The latest engine was built in 2005.