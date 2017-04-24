Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The looming General Election has delayed reform work on Kirklees Council’s children’s social services, the Examiner has learned.

The crisis-hit department has been undergoing a turnaround project following a damning ‘inadequate’ rating by Ofsted last autumn.

Government troubleshooters were brought in late last year to pinpoint the shortcomings in the council’s children’s services directorate.

Eleanor Brazil and colleague Mark Gurrey have previously worked to improve other local authorities following high profile social services failures, including the Baby P scandal at Haringey Council in London.

The result of Mrs Brazil’s probe was due to be completed in March and reviewed by the Department for Education.

Councillors have now been told the publication of it is being delayed, due to the impending election.

Members were emailed by Kirklees Council’s chief executive with news of the hold-up last Friday.

The email reveals Mrs Brazil is staying on beyond her original three month term to continue overhauling the embattled department.

She will also seek to link Kirklees with Leeds City Council – whose children’s services department she helped reform in 2010.

Mrs Brazil was installed as interim director at Leeds where she was credited as being “instrumental” in turning it round during her six-month-stint in charge.

In her message to Kirklees’ 69 councillors, acting chief executive Jacqui Gedman said: “Eleanor Brazil, the Commissioner, has completed her report regarding children’s social care services in Kirklees and has made recommendations on how best to ensure a rapid and long term improvement in services.

“Her report is now with the Department for Education and it was intended to be considered by ministers this month.

“However, the impending General Election means that this will be deferred until after the election.

“The report will not be published until after it has been considered.

“In the interim, and with the support of Eleanor Brazil, who will continue as Commissioner, work continues to bring about improvements to children’s services.

“As part of this the council has begun to establish a working arrangement with Leeds City Council, which it is hoped will bring considerable expertise and experience to Kirklees, to add momentum to the improvement process.”

Children’s services has been hit by a number of blows since the poor Ofsted report last November.

In December, director Sarah Callaghan quit after just nine months in the job.

Earlier this year we revealed 450 staff had left the department in under four years amid a crisis in workforce retention.

About a quarter of staff in children’s services are agency workers with Unison claiming the council has spent £5m on temporary staff in the past year.