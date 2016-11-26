Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees police commander Steve Cotter has moved to reassure the public after a spate of knife attacks and gun crimes in recent weeks.

Last month we reported on a series of serious incidents in the town centre involving knives.

A 21-year-old man needed hospital treatment following a wound to his stomach in the early hours of October 23 outside Verve Bar on Byram Street near St Peter’s Church.

And a fortnight before a man was slashed in the back with a knife when he stepped in to calm a row on a town centre street.

A separate attack saw a 22-year-old man stabbed in the stomach in Tokyo nightclub in Queen Street.

Chief Supt Cotter said: “We have had some incidents of assaults being caused through use of knives which is a great concern to me.

“We have taken pro-active steps to address this and in the majority of these cases the offenders have been arrested and brought to justice.”

Festive revellers can expect to see the return of the ‘knife arch’ in the run up to Christmas which is used to detect bladed weapons at licensed premises.

Mr Cotter added: “We do have increased resources on a Friday/Saturday night. The knife arch will be used throughout the town centre over the festive period and officers will be doing additional work across the district about the danger of carrying weapons.”

On October 25 the Examiner reported the concerns of Kirklees Council’s community safety chief Clr Masood Ahmed over the small minority of people going out in the town centre late at night carrying knives or other weapons.

He said that people should not be deterred from going out to enjoy themselves in town as the festive season approached.

In mid-September Deighton residents had been left shocked when a gun was fired in broad daylight in Riddings Road leaving a 24-year-old man suffering from minor injuries.

That month also saw armed police dispatched to Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, following an operation to arrest several men.

The same weekend a young man was wrestled to the ground in dramatic scenes outside St Peter’s Church with armed police and the force helicopter in attendance.

Mr Cotter said: “The number of incidents involving firearms in recent months is declining as a consequence of the pro-active measures we have taken.

“This type of offence will not be tolerated in Kirklees and I continue to work with the whole of West Yorkshire Police to target offenders.

“Firearms incidents are concerning and in the majority of cases offenders have been brought before the courts.

“We are taking a very pro-active stance in relation to these offences.”