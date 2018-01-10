Welcome to the Examiner's live news updates.
Wakefield Road is currently closed in both directions at Moldgreen due to reports of a serious collision.
A BMW has reportedly been involved in the collision at Broad Lane.
Kirklees Council say major commuter route Wakefield Road is currently closed in both directions as emergency services attend the scene. A reporter is at the scene.
Police collision support now at the scene
Work is underway to clear debris from the scene.
Fourth person injured
Police say four people were injured in total - the fourth person, reportedly a woman, has minor injuries.
The two seriously-injured female pedestrians who were at the bus stop have been taken to Leeds General Infirmary, one by air ambulance and the other by road. The male driver of the BMW has been taken to HRI.
The Examiner understands that, as it stands, nobody has died in this accident.
Pictured: BMW involved in collision
Bus shelter knocked into road as a result of the collision
The shelter at which the pedestrians were stood when the car hit has been knocked into the road as a result of the impact.
Three people taken to hospital
Two female pedestrians and the male driver of the BMW have been taken to hospital.
Here is the full statement from police:
Drivers are being urged to avoid the Broad Lane area in Huddersfield following a serious road traffic collision this morning.
Emergency services are on scene responding to an incident on Broad Lane which took place at about 8.30am this morning after a car was in collision with pedestrians at a bus stop. It is believed two female pedestrians were seriously injured in the incident as was the male driver of the car.
All parties have been taken to hospitals, one by air ambulance. Road closures are in place including Wakefield Road from Lister Street to Almondbury Bank, outbound. Drivers are thanked for their patience and urged to find alternative routes if possible.
Wakefield Road is still closed and traffic is being diverted.
Reporter live at the scene
Louise Cooper is live at the scene.
We’re waiting to hear an update from police so we’ll let you know when there is more information.
Wakefield Road closed due to serious accident
Wakefield Road is closed in both directions at Moldgreen, Kirklees Council have said.