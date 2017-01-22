Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a Huddersfield man shot dead by police have had a meeting with the chief investigator leading an internal inquiry into the tragedy.

Yassar Yaqub, 28-year-old, father-of-two from Crosland Moor, was shot dead on Monday, January 2, at Ainley Top by a West Yorkshire Police marksman.

West Yorkshire Police said the operation was connected to criminal possession of a firearm and the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission which is investigating the incident.

IPCC commissioner Derrick Campbell has now had a meeting with Mr Yaqub’s father, Mohammed Yaqub, Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson and two Kirklees councillors along with community representatives.

The meeting was held at Huddersfield Methodist Mission.

Mr Sheerman said: “It was a preliminary meeting where key people were asked to attend to talk through the whole IPCC process, starting from how quickly they need to be at the scene after something like this happens. I am confident that it will be a good and thorough investigation by them. Everyone wants to find out what happened and to make sure no stone is unturned during the investigation and Mr Campbell assured us that would be the case.

“I think it gave a lot of reassurance to Mr Yaqub’s family about the process. A lot of questions were asked and very good answers given.”

The force said its operation was “related to information received about criminal possession of a firearm, as a result of which vehicles were stopped at two separate locations.”

At the scene of the shooting on the M62, a white Audi sports car was surrounded by other vehicles at the bottom of the slip road of the carriageway. Another car had been stopped minutes earlier at Chain Bar.

An inquest held in Bradford heard a firearm was found in the front passenger footwell of the Audi.

Moshin Amin, of Broomer Street, Dewsbury, has been remanded in custody charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition. He was arrested as part of the operation which led to Mr Yaqub’s death.