David Wagner believes fan power can help drive Huddersfield Town to victory over QPR

David Wagner looks on during the match against Brighton

David Wagner wants the crowd at Huddersfield Town’s home clash with QPR on Saturday to be the largest – and loudest – of the season so far.

Supporters have responded to the Championship leaders’ ticket initiatives and bright form by turning out in their numbers.

And the head coach says that has played a big part in his side winning all three home games so far.

Town beat Brentford before 18,479 and Barnsley in front of 20,001 while 19,972 turned out to see Wolves defeated last time out.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner wants no "negative vibrations" on Saturday

Wagner wants his side to bounce back from Tuesday’s first league defeat of the campaign, 1-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion.

QPR, who are 14th, were trounced 6-0 at home to Newcastle United on Tuesday.

It meant a miserable night for two former Town players, keeper Alex Smithies and centre-back Joel Lynch, ahead of their return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

WATCH: David Wagner says the Brighton loss will have no bearing on the QPR match

But Wagner insisted: “That result is irrelevant to me, just like our result at Brighton.

“What is relevant is that we prepare as thoroughly as possible and once again bring our identity to the pitch.

“We have the chance to finish a three-game spell with six points (Town won 1-0 at Leeds United last Saturday).

“That is what our fans want and they can play a huge part in making it happen.

“I’d like them to get behind us from before the game starts right through to the end and to be the loudest they have been.

“Together we can take another step in the right direction.”