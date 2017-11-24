Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will have to go beyond their normal boundaries to beat Manchester City.

That’s the view of head coach David Wagner as Town go looking for a third successive home win following successes against Manchester United and West Brom .

“We have to step over our borderline to have a chance, and that’s what we aim to do,” said the boss.

“We are aware what is in front of us and we will create an atmosphere where, hopefully, we can be successful. We will try everything.”

Town drew 0-0 at home with City last season in the FA Cup, before losing the replay at the Etihad.

Wagner says that has no real influence on Sunday’s clash.

“I don’t think Manchester City this season to Manchester City last season are comparable, but we are still excited,” said Wagner.

“I only like to prepare my team as best I can.

“What Manchester City have done so far this season is breathtaking – whether they can go all season I hope not because they play us on Sunday!

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We know everything about City. There will be no surprises. Now we have to handle and manage their strengths – so hopefully we can put our idea onto the grass.

“Our next two games (Manchester City and Arsenal) sound like the Champions League instead of the Premier League, but these are the games we look forward to. We are very excited.”

Wagner has again called on the fans to be Town’s 12th man.

“We will make sure we are totally focused on ourselves,” he said.

“To be honest, with the supporters behind us, we have every reason to be confident.

“The supporters are our small advantage on Sunday.”