Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle and head coach David Wagner insist top-flight promotion will not change the club’s footballing philosophy.

May’s SkyBet Championship Play-Off win over Reading FC at Wembley mean the club are set for a minimum windfall of £185m following Premier League promotion.

And Town have already smashed their transfer record twice in the space of a week – first shelling out £3.5m for the services of Belgian forward Laurent Depoitre last Friday before being surpassed by the £8m paid to Manchester City for Aaron Mooy yesterday.

But despite the outlay, both Hoyle and Wagner admit the side will still be huge underdogs when the campaign kicks-off in earnest away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12.

“We will once again be underdogs in terms of resources – but it’s not a problem,” insisted David Wagner.

“It was the same last season in the Championship and we will just have to try to do the same in the Premier League as well.

“Of course we will have to adapt but it makes no sense to change our way – it is that which gives long-term stability and this is what the football club is looking for.”

It is a view shared by owner Hoyle and a fundamental factor why both men were able to thrash out a deal which sees Wagner remain at the John Smith’s Stadium for a further two years.

“We have to remember who we are and where we have come from,” said Dean Hoyle.

“We haven’t been in the top-flight for 45 years but we have got there on merit and by doing it the right way – with great team spirit and a Terrier identity of a hard-working, honest approach to football.

“Of course, we will have to step up and strengthen the squad – we had one of the smallest squads in the Championship.

“We’re going to spend more money than this football club ever has done before, but it’s got to be about quality, not quantity.

“Either way, we feel we can find a way to succeed and we are going to give it a real crack this year.”