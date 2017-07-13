Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner hopes big striker Collin Quaner will be fit to play in Huddersfield Town’s next match.

The 26-year-old German frontman missed the 1-0 opening friendly victory at Accrington Stanley after taking a morning knock in training at PPG Canalside.

But Quaner – who played as a substitute at Wembley when Town clinched promotion to the Premier League back in May – is expected to be ready for Sunday’s 3pm kick-off at Bury.

“Collin took a knock in the session but we don’t believe it’s a major issue,” explained Wagner, who watched new arrival Tom Ince score on debut at the Wham Stadium.

“He should be able to come back into training soon and then he could be available for Sunday.”

It will be a little longer, however, for popular defender Michael Hefele (Achilles) and play-off final matchday captain Tommy Smith, who suffered a foot injury in that match.

“Michael will maybe have some further checks, but we think he could be back in the next seven to 10 days,” said Wagner of the 26-year-old fans’ favourite.

“Tommy has had some further investigations for which we are waiting on results, but hopefully everything goes well and he will be back in the next seven to 10 days as well.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

After Sunday’s trip to face former manager Lee Clark’s side, Town then fly out to SV Sandhausen for another match on Tuesday (4pm our time) before tackling SkyBet Championship side Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday, July 22.

Wagner’s squad travel to Austria for a week-long training camp on Saturday, July 29, and will play two matches against Stuttgart and Torino while they are there.

It then leaves them a clear week before the first Premier League match at Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12.