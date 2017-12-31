The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will look to take their recent fine form into 2018 when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Town's current unbeaten streak of four games, a win at Watford and three draws (against Southampton, Stoke City and Burnley) is the club's longest in the top flight since March 1972.

The New Year clash against the Foxes (kick-off 3pm) will also see the final game of a busy festive period which has seen the Terriers play four times in the space of 10 days.

In comparison, it's five without a win for Leicester but they have had a desperate run of fixtures against Premier League giants Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool during the Christmas and New Year period.

If you're planning on making the trip, take a look at Daniel Rushworth's handy away day guide below....

What address should I plug into my Sat Nav?

LE2, ZFL - King Power Stadium, Filbert Way, Leicester.

How many Town fans are likely to be making the trip?

Town could potentially have 3,300 fans travelling to the King Power on New Year's day.

What's the away end like?

Another modern stadium for Town fans to enjoy, the viewing from the corner where the away supporters are seated is unrestricted.

Town fans are situated in the north east of the stadium, and can enter the ground just off Raw Dykes Road, through turnstiles 40 to 49, with gates opening 90 minutes before kick-off.

Where should away fans drink?

The Counting House LE2 7LH - Is a ten minute walk from the ground and is the most popular choice for away fans.

Broood@VinQuatre LE1 6RL - five minute walk from the train station and 15 minute from the King Power.

What's parking like for away fans?

Pre-booking car parking is available by the ground in the club's Filbert Street car park at a cost of £17 per car.

Freemans Common Business park LE2 7SQ - £5 per car with the proceeds going to charity.

What's the nearest train station?

Leicester railway station is located 1.5 miles away from the King Power, so is easily walk-able while the route is signposted as soon as you walk out of the station.

How much does a pie, a tea and a programme cost?

A pie is one of the most expensive in the Premier League, costing a hefty £4.

Meanwhile, the price of a brew is only 10p cheaper less than the most expensive in the league which costs £2.50 at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

What happened last time?

Town's last trip to the King Power was back in October 2013, when a Jamie Vardy inspired Foxes side beat the Terriers 2-1.

The striker opened the scoring for Leicester who had six players in their starting eleven that are still at the club.

An Anthony Gerrard own goal before half-time made it 2-0, before another own goal this time from Paul Konchesky gave Town hope but they couldn't find an equaliser.

At the John Smith's Stadium earlier this season, Town were unlucky not to get three points after Elias Kachunga's goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Laurent Depoitre's first goal for the club had given David Wagner's men the lead, before England striker Vardy penalty earned Leicester a point.