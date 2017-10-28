Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are at the foot of their latest Premier League mountain to climb as they face Liverpool this afternoon.

Last weekend, the Terriers scaled their way to the summit in the sensational 2-1 defeat of Manchester United putting them at the centre of the world’s attention.

The eyes of the media will once again be trained on the Anfield dugouts tomorrow, as lifelong friends David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp face off for the first time as managers.

Below Sports Writer Tom Harle brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who’s playing?

Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town - Premier League

When and where?

Saturday, October 28th (kick-off 3pm) at Anfield

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre App from 5:15pm, before Match of the Day airs on BBC One from 10:30pm.

Extended highlights will be on Match Choice on Sky Sports Premier League from 10:30pm, with the game also being shown live in 126 countries around the world.

Weather forecast?

The Met Office are expecting a calm and chilly day in Liverpool - nothing like last weekend’s storms.

High winds will make it feel colder than the maximum temperature of 13°C.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner feels ‘strange’ preparing to play Liverpool as he has been friends with Jurgen Klopp ‘longer than his wife.’

“I've know him longer than my wife, and I've know her for 25 years and we have had a lot of fun because we are good friends,” he said.

“It is perhaps the only time I can tell my analyst department about the opposition instead of being the other way round but even so, it is a little bit strange analysing them.

“We know everything about their individuals – their strengths, their defence, their midfield, their offense, everything we have to know, we know.”

Jurgen Klopp has noticed a definite change in Huddersfield’s style of play across their nine Premier League outings.

“There are different ways they have played so far,” he said.

“They enjoyed the Premier League at the start, they were very fresh, but results changed a bit.

“Before the United game it was still settling, you could say, but in that game they completely changed the style. They parked the bus and won the game.”

Any team news?

Town received a double boost with Elias Kachunga (back) passed fit and Collin Quaner (calf) in line to return after a month out.

Kasey Palmer’s long hamstring layoff will come to an end after the November international break but the trip to Merseyside comes too soon for him.

The caveat came earlier in the week when Phil Billing was confirmed as needing three months to recover from ankle surgery.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been left scrambling for options in the final third after Philippe Coutinho was ruled as highly doubtful to face Town with a muscle strain picked up in training.

Klopp remains without the services of two of his star creators- Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana both still sidelined.

Georginio Wijnaldum will compete for a place in the Liverpool midfield, after recovering from the knee complaint that kept him out of the defeat at Spurs.

Tell me about Liverpool

The build-up to this clash has been dominated by the friendship between Wagner and Klopp, somewhat papering over the cracks of Liverpool’s shaky league form of two wins in ten.

An error-strewn performance at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur has left defensive concerns to fester; Laurent Depoitre will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing either an under-fire Dejan Lovren or potential auxiliary Joe Gomez.

That said, Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe will have to be at their best to prevent Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah influencing the game.

League Head to Head Record

HTAFC (26 Wins), Draws (17), LFC (25 Wins)

Steve Bruce’s Terriers, running rampant at the top of the First Division, lost 2-0 to a Liverpool side featuring Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen back in December 1999.

This was the last time the two sides met, with the Reds also winning three of the four battles in Town’s top-flight stay in the early 70’s.

The Terriers last got the better of Liverpool in November 1959, with a Les Massie goal in the old Second Division.

But you only need to look back to last Saturday to prove that history is waiting to be rewritten.

Any match odds?

SkyBet expert Dale Tempest has tipped Town to snatch a 1-0 win at Anfield, but the Terriers are as far out as 12/1 for the outright victory.

The draw is at 5/1 with SkyBet, while Liverpool are in at 2/9.