POLL: Who would YOU like Huddersfield Town to face in the Championship Play-Offs?

A 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers secured Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off place on Tuesday night.

David Wagner's men sealed a top six finish with two games of the current season remaining, courtesy of a first-half Izzy Brown strike in a otherwise drab affair at Molineux.

And no sooner had the final whistle blown, all the talk was on the end-of-season knock-out football tournament to fight for a place in the Barclay's Premier League.

Is it best to finish third or fourth to gain home advantage in the second leg? Or is it best to have a big lead at home first and look to protect it on the road?

Wherever Town actually finish in the table and whatever happens in the Play-Offs, it has been a tremendous season.

Whatever happens Town have had a tremendous season, however the squad will now have to be ready to come under new pressures while facing old opponents.

Below Steven Downes looks at Huddersfield Town's potential opposition and how they have got to within claiming a Play-Off place themselves – who would you like David Wagner's men to face?

Reading

League Position: 4th (79 Points)

Previous Town Results: Reading 1-0 Town, Town 1-0 Reading

Reading have had a roller-coaster of a season, and much like Town have been a surprise package this campaign.

The Royals play attractive passing football but have been known to have a leaky defence which has meant a stark contrast in results throughout the season.

While they have had some terrific wins, they also recently lost 7-1 away to Norwich City and this unreliable defence is something Town could look to capitalise on if they were to face them in the Play-Offs.

Sheffield Wednesday

League Position: 5th (78 Points)

Previous Town Results: Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Town

After a slow start to the season the Owls have built up some excellent form heading towards the end-of-season Play-Offs.

Carlos Carvalhal's side had the disappointment of being beaten in last year's final at Wembley to Hull City and will look to get those bad memories out of their minds this time round.

The odd one out in terms of style of play in comparison to their Play-Off rivals, Sheffield Wednesday use their physicality to overpower sides to win games.

Fulham

League Position: 6th (76 Points)

Previous Town Results: Fulham 5-0 Town, Town 1-4 Fulham

The Cottagers have been Town's bogey side this year, with the London club scoring nine goals against David Wagner's side with just one in reply.

The Blue and White stripes will need to learn quickly from past mistakes if they are to beat Fulham in the Play-Offs.

A team that play good attacking and attractive football with pace means the West London outfit are one of the most dangerous sides to come up against.

And what's more, after a slow start to the campaign, they head into the end of the season firing on all cylinders and are one of the most in-form sides in the division.

Leeds United

League Position: 7th (73 Points)

Previous Town Results: Leeds 0-1 Town, Town 2-1 Leeds

Garry Monk's has done well to turn a poor start at Elland Road around but after a recent bad run of form, their Play-Off hope now hang in the balance.

Indeed, after David Wagner's side beat their local rivals back in September, Monk was being talked about as another managerial casualty of the club.

However, backed by the goals of top scorer Chris Wood, the Whites turned it around and at one point even looked as if they may make an automatic promotion push before spectacularly dropping away the past month or so.