David Wagner 's side may be enjoying Premier League life but the standard of refereeing is leaving a lot to be desired, according to Huddersfield Town fans.

After last season's triumphant SkyBet Championship promotion win via the Play-Offs, many supporters thought an improvement in officiating would go in tandem with the better quality of football.

But that does not seem to be the case with the highest rated referee so far this campaign being Warwickshire whistler Stuart Attwell for his performance in the scoreless home draw against Southampton (6.6 out of 10).

South Yorkshire's Craig Pawson follows with 6.3 ( Newcastle United at the John Smith's Stadium ) with Merseyside's Peter Bankes third (5.9) for his refereeing of Carabao Cup Second Round win over Rotherham United .

Out of the 11 referees rated by fans using the Examiner's post-match online referee gadget, the average rating is a disappointing 4.8 out of 10.

Unsurprisingly, last weekend's Roger East sits at the bottom of the table, claiming a lowly 2.7 out of 10 after his poor display during Town's home victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Lancashire's Paul Tierney is not much better, claiming 3.7 for his showing away at Swansea City with Leicestershire's Kevin Friend following on 4.8 after taking charge of the defeat to Liverpool.

Thank you to all supporters who use the online ratings widget and please continue to do so throughout the season.