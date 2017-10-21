Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As gale force winds and heavy rain descend on Huddersfield tonight , few in the town will care as many had experienced Whirlwind Wagner just hours earlier.

After seven games without a win in all competitions, no-one expected the German's side to blow Premier League giants Manchester United away this afternoon at the John Smith’s Stadium .

But for 90 blustering minutes they did just that in a game which saw the manner of the result just as pleasing as the final score.

Huddersfield Town didn't 'fluke' this victory, they didn't earn it from a fortuitous ricochet or dubious refereeing decision – it was earned solely on merit.

Even opposite number Jose Mourinho praised David Wagner's men for being the better side , refusing to make any excuses or cite his side’s long injury list as reasons for his team’s failings.

If Mourinho was uncharacteristically magnanimous in defeat, many of David Wagner 's critics this week (of which this writer was one) has to show similar virtues as well.

Ahead of kick-off the German resisted calls to change his formation or personnel in pursuit of what was seemingly mission impossible against United.

What Wagner opted to do instead was merely tweak a tried and trusted system which he ultimately still has 100% faith in.

Pushing Aaron Mooy further forward with the industrious duo of Jonathan Hogg and Danny Williams behind him was a masterstroke – as was the move of Tom Ince to the left wing.

Small changes perhaps but it was decisive for a big result which the folk of West Yorkshire have not seen for 65 years.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Only the incredibly foolhardy (or perhaps those who didn't suffer the Swansea City ineptitude ) would have thought the Terriers could claim such a large scalp ahead of the encounter.

And much of the doubt stemmed from Town’s alarming defensive performance over the past few weeks - particularly at the Liberty Stadium.

Yet despite the extra solidity Wagner’s tactical tweaks brought, every single player still had to stand tall and deliver against United.

And each one did so - underlining their value as Premier League players in the process with some, most notably Mathias Zanka, also answering a few of their critics.

The Dane's last ditch block of Chris Smalling's shot deep into stoppage time the icing on the cake for what was undisputedly his best performance in a Huddersfield Town shirt so far.

Ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur game at the end of last month, the inference was Town could lose against Spurs, Manchester United and Liverpool but still be fine as long as they got a result at Swansea.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Today's victory in essence puts Wagner's side back on track but more importantly, the display more then anything can be used as a catalyst for the coming weeks and months to come.

We've already seen a number of times last season how Huddersfield Town have an impressive tendency to 'bounce back' from adversity.

And this result stands them in good stead to face Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth before the blue side of Manchester arrive into West Yorkshire on November 26th.

Today’s result will certainly have the rest of the league sit up and take notice as well - David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town underdogs are back upsetting the established order - but deep down, did they really ever go away?